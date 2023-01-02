Before today’s message, let me introduce you to Clayton, a Floyds Knobs Elementary School student who, along with his mother Jackie, entered the Floyds Knobs Jay C store a few days ago at the exact time I entered.
Plenty of large carts were available but only three of the small ones, which is what I wanted. The storage lines for carts are long – probably 25’ and very narrow. Because one must walk backwards to pull a cart out, it is quite a challenge to retrieve one of the small, lighter carts without bumping and snagging multiple large carts.
Clayton was faster than me and quite agile as he went to the far end of the line to get a cart. As I waited my turn, I saw that Clayton had two carts: one for his mom and the other he gave to me! That was a small action but so courteous, thoughtful – and indicative of the attitude and actions he learned at home. His act had me smiling all the way through the store. It is so reassuring, satisfying, and heartening to witness actions indicative of positive youth development. Now, on to this month’s column.
As we enter a brand new year, PLEASE commit to reinforcing for our children and youth the ATTITUDES that help set the stage for positive, healthy actions that make both individuals and our communities better for everyone. Attitudes lead to actions. Such attitudes include:
• A good life is when you smile often, dream big, laugh a lot, and realize how blessed you are.
• Be kind, even to unkind people; they need it the most.
• Kindness doesn’t cost a thing but it is the most valuable gift you can give.
• A simple rule in life: if you wouldn’t like it done to you, don’t do it!
• Let go of what’s gone, be grateful of what remains, and look forward to what is coming next.
• Do things for people, not because of who they are or what they can do in return, but because of who you are.
• The first to apologize is the bravest. The first to forgive is the strongest. The first to forget is the happiest.
• Wherever your attention goes, your energy flows.
• You can change the people you chose to be around. Spend time with people who appreciate you and make you smile, laugh, and be loved.
• Let go of people or situations that drain you.
• If you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it, if you don’t ask, the answer is always no and if you don’t step forward, you’re always in the same place.
• Lend a helping, encouraging hand, every chance you get!
These are just a few examples. I’m confident you can identify an endless number of others. Our young people need to experience these attitudes before they can put them into practice. They learn from seeing YOU practice them. Remember, kids are always watching us, even when they may appear not to be. Be conscious of the attitudes and actions you demonstrate so that what our youth witness is positive, constructive, and encouraging.
Thank you for caring!
