Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Hazy. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Hazy. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.