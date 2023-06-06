First, most of us realize there are various approaches to youth development — the actions that help children and young people grow up to be caring, productive citizens. Trends in youth development come and go, with so many focusing on “anti” actions, such as anti-bullying, anti-drugs, anti-tobacco and much more. These are most certainly important but there is an even more effective means of strengthening our children and youth.
I first heard of Asset Building about 25 years ago when some of our community’s exceptionally strong, committed youth advocates (Rev. Houston Thompson, Ralph Thumas, Vince Klein, MeriBeth Adams Wolf, Laura Fleming Balmer, Jerry Finn) began sharing about the effective, positive approach of building Assets. Research continues to show four incredibly meaningful outcomes of building Assets:
1. Academic Motivation, 2 Social-emotional skills, and 3. Responsibility increase and 4. High-risk behaviors decrease! These results are powerful factors!
Asset building is a lifestyle and life-commitment. It is not a “let’s try this latest new trend.” Its rewards are great when you are able to witness its success with individuals and in the community at large.
Below are a few of the many components of positive youth development.
Support — Children and youth deserve and need love and support from their family members and from other adults in the neighborhood and at school.
Empowerment — Community values youth. Youth have opportunities to serve in the community. They are included in some decision-making at home and in the community. They feel safe in their environments.
Boundaries & Expectations — They have clear rules and consequences for their actions at home, school, and in the community. They have adults who model positive, responsible behavior and set expectations for youth to do their best.
Constructive Use of Time — Youth participate in creative activities, community and religious programs for youth, and quality interaction with parents (more than TV and video games).
Commitment to Learning — Child is motivated to do well in school, is attentive and responsive to learning, cares about adults at school and reads for pleasure.
Positive Values — They care about helping other people, have integrity, value and demonstrate honesty, integrity and responsibility.
Social Competencies — They demonstrate personal responsibility, integrity, honesty, caring and equality.
Positive Identity — Youth experience a sense of purpose, personal power (some influence over things that happen in their life), and self-esteem.
Our children and youth learn and experience these values and conditions from watching us and from how we treat them! It is ever so important to note that it’s likely that none of us will provide each of these supports absolutely all the time but it is crucial that we are conscious of these needs and do our best with young people to help build these components for and with them. It can be as simple as expressing appreciation for positive actions you witness, whether with your own loved youth or with a youth you may never see again but whom you saw practicing positive actions.
When we as individuals and as a community are conscious of and practice positive youth development, it strengthens our families and our communities and makes our communities better places to live, work, and raise families. The key is to be consistent, to be repetitive and to be intentional in our efforts … and know that you are helping our youngest citizens to succeed in home, in school, and in life.
Youth Highlight of the month: 6-year-old Landon N. was visiting his 88-year-old great-grandma (my neighbor) last week. He and his brothers love to feed the goldfish in my canoe fishpond. It was a very hot day and it is a relatively long walk across our two yards. All three boys plus Grandma, Grandpa, their dad and Great-grandma came over. Grandpa had moved a chair from the porch so that Great-grandma could sit. After feeding the fish (3 times) everyone returned home, the boys being the last to leave. Landon picked up the chair — it was lightweight but three times as big as he was — to return it to the porch. I thanked him and told him I would get it. He said, “Well that’s where it came from and continued to the porch.” What a little helper!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.