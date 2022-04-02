I write repeatedly about various aspects of helping to ensure our children and youth grow up safe and healthy, with access to good education and opportunities for positive experiences, all of which help them become caring, productive adults who contribute to our communities. It’s all about youth! Well today I’m switching it up: it’s all about how positive youth development benefits adults, especially seniors!
Let me put this in perspective by sharing a bit about me. I’ve taken many, many trips around the sun. I’ve had, and continue to experience, ever so many opportunities to volunteer and support others: what a blessing that has been! I’m mom to two incredible adults, “Momoo”, aka grandma, to five amazing grands ranging from 4 to 24 years, and to two precious great-grands. I’m blessed with friendships with people of various generations and backgrounds, some of which span decades, including a few that go back to 4th grade. That is long-term friendship!
These particular factors give me the liberty to announce that I’m an expert on youth development! This does NOT by any means indicate that I’ve done it all right. Quite to the contrary, many times I learn from what I didn’t do, or perhaps wish I had done differently. In other words, I’m an ordinary person pretty much like most of you reading this column! Yet, I’m a self-proclaimed expert in youth development … and so are YOU and it happens because we’ve lived life. I am grateful for many areas of expertise, including those I share below.
Expectations and consequences: From the time children are toddlers and throughout their childhood and teen years, it’s only fair to them, fair to you as parents, and fair to the community at large that we clearly express personal and community boundaries and expectations in words and actions that are appropriate to the young person’s age. Just as importantly, we must No. 1 articulate the consequences of not meeting those expectations and No. 2 follow through on the consequences. I’m not talking draconian measures but such things as withholding treats or rewards when children are not following through on expectations or responsibilities. If we continually back off, whether be at home, regarding school or social activities, we aren’t teaching our children anything. Instead we’re causing them perceive they can make or break rules at their own pleasure. That’s not healthy for anyone.
Treating others with kindness and respect: We are not clones; each of us is uniquely different from everyone else on Earth. Because our hair color, skin color, ethnicity, culture, religion or spiritual beliefs, education (and this list is practically endless) is different from another’s does not make us any less or more than another person. Nor does it make us any more or less deserving of respect. For our youth to learn, it’s critical that we demonstrate this belief not only in our conversations but especially in our interactions.
Helping others: This is an activity so easy to start when children are quite young. Once a habit of helping others is established, the actions and types of help expand as children grow. They reap the joy and rewards of helping others. Helping also grows into volunteering and advocating. Youth learn they really can make a positive difference for others.
Peaceful conflict resolution: Sadly it seems that we are moving further away from learning both understanding of others and how to peacefully negotiate compromise and change. We cannot stop working at it. Despite cultural, social, physical and other differences, there are so many kind, good and fascinating people in this world. If only we spent more time on finding commonalities and sharing uniqueness rather than focusing on differences, just image the shift in acceptance and understanding!
Set good examples in all arenas of life: For our youth we must live a “do as I do” life. It cannot be a do as I say situation. Our kids learn how to be kind, show respect and courtesy, from the actions we show them.
If we show today’s kids, whether our own children, grandkids, neighbors or other young people in our lives, how to negotiate these circumstances, we most definitely reap a reward. We have the joy of seeing them learn and practice what they’ve learn as they teach and demonstrate these traits and skills for the next generation. While they may add twists to some of the traits and skills, we can see that the upcoming generations are well capable of handling this world as we move into the future … and we make way for this next generations of youth development experts. It doesn’t get much better than that, so yes indeed, we older generation folks certainly benefit from positive youth development!
As I close, I have a request of you. I would certainly appreciate hearing your thoughts and any suggestions for helping to prepare our youth for adulthood and success in life. Please email me at barbara@youthcount.com. Thank you.
