Today is a switch up. Instead of youth activities, actions and opportunities, this column focuses on the examples that we, the adults, demonstrate.
While young people determine some of their actions and attitudes based on what they see, hear and learn from friends by far though, the most powerful influence is what they live, see and hear from the important adults in their lives: parents, other family members, teachers, and other significant adults in their lives. An important aspect is that the actions do not need to be extraordinary to be powerful, especially to the recipients of such actions.
Setting the stage: an accident four weeks ago resulted in tearing my left Achilles tendon, which means I now wear one of those “up to the knee”, bulky, heavy boots with approximately 2” heel. Do any of you remember Chester on Gunsmoke? I currently walk, more accurately hobble, the same way Chester did… just not as fast.
Candidly these shared examples happened to me and most take place in and near the grocery. The location is significant because where else do you see such a good mix of adults of all ages plus so many customers with children, either walking along side or riding in the cart: the perfect audience to witness kind, considerate actions, the kind of action from which young people learn and can put into action.
You’ve probably noticed that grocery stores seem to be challenged with getting carts back into the store so availability is limited. In the past few weeks, two men, one woman and two women with children in tow have asked whether they could get a cart for me as I entered the store. Not having to walk an extra 50 feet to get a cart currently makes a big difference to me.
While I am 2 inches taller with the boot, reaching items on the top shelves is still a challenge, if not an impossibility. Taller people, both men and women, and most often with children alongside, have come to my aid several times, retrieving an item beyond my reach. I am so grateful when I am to turn to the children shopping with this helper and tell them how much I appreciate their mom/dad helping me.
Moving away from the grocery momentarily: some of you know where I live and can appreciate the speed with which cars come down my road out in the county. My mailbox is across the road from my home so crossing the road to get the mail in the best of times is akin to playing the old video game Frogger – and I’m the frog. Bless the several people who stop traffic, enabling me to cross the road … and back again. Some of these kind individuals have young people in the car; I certainly hope they notice the service their parents are doing. If you should be one of those individuals – thank you!
Okay, back to the grocery; this time the parking lot. As I exited the store last week, an extraordinary vintage car was in the first handicap spot, driver still behind the wheel. I once had a Jeep and a Mustang but I’m not a car person. This car certainly caught my attention so as I passed the car, I stopped and said to the driver, “Your care is beautiful.” He didn’t hear me so rolled the window down and asked “What?” I repeated, a bit more loudly. He smiled and thanked me as I hobbled on and passed a couple of more cars. A horn sounded on the opposite side of parking lane. A man shouted “beautiful”! As I looked that direction he shouted, “What you said was beautiful” and then called across the lane to the man in the car “wasn’t that a beautiful thing to say”. He then said “God is good!”. The driver of the awesome car called out, “It was beautiful. God is good!” I called out “God is indeed good”.
I don’t know whether any children or young people witnessed this interaction. I don’t know whether anyone of any age saw it. We were three people of different ages, genders and ethnicity who had just a beautiful, uplifting moment. Youth development is not just about actions, it’s also about attitudes about life and toward other people. They cost nothing but the results are invaluable! Don’t you believe that our young people deserve this? People of all ages deserve it!
Even if you’re not a friend or even an acquaintance, you can impact youth – both positively and negatively. Do your part by practicing positive actions and attitudes wherever you are. It makes everyone better, regardless of age.
…..
Visit the Youth Count Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YouthCount for tips and encouragement on demonstrating positive attitudes and behaviors. For more information about the 40 Development Assets, building developmental relationships or for handouts appropriate for home, work, school or church (a Scripture version is available), email me at barbara@youthcount.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.