Annually many milestones and activities occur or are celebrated during the course of a year: holidays, birthdays, the changing seasons. At this time of time in 2021, it’s the beginning of a new school year.
Be honest. Did you just think to yourself, “OH NO!” another article about the start of school? In one way you’re correct but the beginning of this school year is unlike any other we have ever experienced. It’s not even the same as in 2020 when we first experienced COVID. The basics: be prepared and be flexible.
Take advantage of every opportunity to visit your child’s school, along with your child, regardless of the grade your student is in. Learn the expectations of the school and ensure your child understands those expectations. If you have questions, talk to the teacher, counselor, or administrator. They are there to help you and your student through any challenging or rough spots.
Settle into school year routines at home, including meals, bedtime, homework and other activities at relatively consistent times. Circumstances can always cause adjustments to routines but get back in the groove as quickly as possible. These habits help both you and your young person.
Be available to talk and to LISTEN regularly. Encourage your young person to talk: ask open-ended questions that require more than a yes or no response. Around the table is great place to relax, put down phones, turn off TV … and talk WITH each other. Notice I did not say talk TO. There is a difference. One requires interaction, and the other denotes giving directions, usually not as fun, informal or friendly.
Yes, you’ve heard most of these actions before for preparing your child/teen and yourself for a new school year.
The greatest difference this year is the need for flexibility and adaptation to circumstances as the world around us changes, especially related to COVID. In just the past few days numerous changes and recommendations have been announced regarding masks, social distancing, vaccines and more. Changes are likely to continue. It’s challenging for our kids. It’s challenging for you.
As best you can, offer reassurance for your child, over and over again if necessary. Thank you for the care you are giving your children!
•••
With this column I’m including a new segment called “Shoutouts”, in which I will highlight encouragers and individuals who, by their actions, demonstrate attitudes or behaviors that are in some way important in teaching or interacting with your young people. Here goes:
Jennifer L at McDonald’s in Floyds Knobs greets customers with the biggest smile and cheery attitude. No matter what mood a customer might be in, that customer is bound to leave the store a bit more upbeat.
Maya! I met her as I was getting out of the car at Thornton’s on State Street. As she was entering the store she stopped, turn to look at me with an angelic smile and waved at me. She’s maybe 2’ tall and was with her mother. I followed them across the store and she turned to look at me, smiled again saying “hi!”. I left the store first, was back in the car when she exited the store, stopped beside my car, looked at me with her bright eyes, smiled again and waved. Her mom shared she had never before seen Maya act that way. Her actions made me joyful all day! If only each of us could make others joyful.
Darrel Reisert, an encourager as well as a classmate at NAHS a very long time ago. He is such a supporter of the Youth Count column, giving me much positive feedback and praise and always eager to know when the next column will be posted. Readers who know me will appreciate that he also asks whether I can sometimes write about other topics because he “he knows I have a lot of opinions.” I appreciate you.
