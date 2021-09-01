Surely you remember the 40 Assets. At least you remember reading about them off and on for years and at the bottom of most columns is tag sharing how to get more information about them.
They are the building blocks that help young people grow up healthy, caring and responsible. Hopefully not but some of you could possibly perceive these assets as a trend … but if so it has been going on for centuries. There are both Old and New Testament scriptures that offer the same wisdom. Some of you may want to see this version. Feel free to contact me and I will share.
We have an incredible opportunity for teens that directly helps build more than 20 of those Assets: Floyd County VOICE!
It is for Floyd County teens ages 13-18, who reside in, attend school in, or otherwise connect with Floyd County. It’s likely that you know of a youth who might be interested in these opportunities:
• To help other young people stay healthy.
• To gain valuable volunteer hours for school.
• To share their knowledge with others.
Floyd County VOICE can provide you with all these opportunities and more as we build youth leaders and advocates who share about the hazards and risks of tobacco and nicotine use. A few of the facts include:
• Tobacco companies can’t stay in business unless they get kids smoking, even calling them “replacement smokers’. They also use flavored products — Lush Ice, Cool Mint, Café Latte, Strawberry, Blue Razz and MANY more to get kids hooked on nicotine products: Puff bars, JUUL, and other vape products.
• Nicotine, in whatever form, can change the developing teenage brain and is addictive. Like any addictive product, it negatively impacts attention and memory, making it incredibly difficult to learn in school!
• In 2020, 19.6% of high school students (3.02 million) and 4.7% of middle school students (550,000) reported current e-cigarette use (per CDC).
• In addition to negative personal impacts, electronic devices become bio-hazards when tossed away, are a dirty habit and they are expensive! No one needs that.
There are far too many facts and hazards to list. If you want to learn more, if you want to a part of the solution, and get involved, contact Barbara Bridgwater at barbara@youthcount.com or at cell 502-876-2272. You can also check out Floyd County VOICE on Facebook or on Instagram at @floydcountyvoice.
Thank you for caring for our young people and thank you for sharing this opportunity with a young person you know. Please note, Clark County recently acquired this opportunity; I was unable to obtain contact info at time of submitting this column but will have it quite soon.
• • •
Last month I began a new segment called “Shoutouts,” in which I highlight encouragers and other individuals who, by actions and attitudes help strengthen, motivate and encourage young people. This month learn about:
Jamie, when crossing the parking lot of the State Street Kroger on my way to the car, I hear a gentle, soft voice say “This way sweet girl.” It was music to my ears! Too often I hear impatience or even anger. I looked up to see this momma holding hands with her girls Olivia and Ella. I scramble back across the lot to enter the store and track Jamie and her girls down in the produce department to express my appreciation for her kind and gentle interaction with her girls. While chatting, another mom and her two children walked up and took part in the conversation.
Sarah and her middle schoolchildren, Cheyenne and Grady. They are a part of my extended military family and I’ve known them far more than a decade and she has always been a positive encourager and cheerleader for her children. This day she encouraged both youth to share with me some of their interests and activities, giving me an updated view of them but also giving them a chance to, as my mom would have said, “toot their own horn” and share some of their recent interests and accomplishments.
