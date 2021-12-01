With Thanksgiving having just passed, you’ve likely seen, read or participated in discussions about gratitude. You’ve likely shared with others about the people, opportunities, and occurrences you and others are thankful for: time with family, good meals, friends, the start of the holiday season and more.
You may be wondering why in the world I am thankful for “words.” One word can sum up an entire attitude and set of actions that demonstrate so much about an individual and how he/she faces life, especially as it relates to their actions with, and on behalf of, children and youth, and I am profoundly grateful for those! I will share a handful of these words you’re familiar with and how those words become “actions” for and with our young people.
Hope: “A feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen.” Demonstrate with your actions and support to and for youth that their futures hold an array of possibilities.
Possibilities: “A thing that may happen.” Regardless of their current circumstances, with some support and encouragement from caring adults, young people have many possibilities for their future — education, relationships, experiences and creative opportunities.
Opportunity: “A set of circumstances that make it possible to do something.” By our example and by our encouragement plus efforts to provide new experiences for youth, we let them know we care.
Care: “The provision of what is necessary for the health, welfare, maintenance, and protection of someone or something.” Care goes beyond new and expanded opportunities. Care also ensures that children and youth have the physical necessities of life: food, shelter, clothing, and safety.
Safety: “The condition of being protected from or unlikely to cause danger, risk, or injury.” Adults must be vigilant in ensuring that young people are physically, mentally and emotionally protected from harm.
I love these highlighted words. My hope is that you love them also and that they are indicative of personal and community efforts that reflect the attitudes and actions that our children and youth deserve to experience. Nothing less is unacceptable. When our young people are recipients of these actions related to words, the young people also benefit from a positive attitude.
Attitude: “The way you think and feel about someone or something.” Encouraging them helps our young people develop positive attitudes in the various arenas (home, school, neighborhood) of their lives and helps generate appreciation.
Appreciation: “Recognition and enjoyment of the good qualities of someone or something.” Appreciation can also be expressed as a mindset of thankfulness and gratitude. Youth who experience this attitude will also pass it along to their friends and peers.
You can likely think of additional words you are thankful for. Name the words. Even write and share these other words with me. Perhaps it’s joy or support. Maybe encouragement.
Words are simply descriptions of the incredible actions and outcomes they signify and I’m thankful!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.