Readers know that I typically offer suggestions, tips, my thoughts and concerns as they relate to the various aspects of wellbeing of our young people.
You readers have a wealth of ideas and knowledge, and sometimes concerns and fears, related to the state of our youth. Today I’m asking a favor of you. Share with me YOUR hopes, anxieties, and ideas of actions we can take, whether as individuals, groups or communities to help ensure a bright, future for our kids, and for this request, any age from toddlers to teens. I don’t care one bit what style you use to answer, i.e., whether or not you’re a writer or you just jot down your thoughts. Some on you may just have concerns; others have suggestions. I’m interested in both.
Feel free to answer any questions you choose, whether it be ONE question or ALL questions. You cannot imagine how valuable your feedback will be. Here it goes ….
1. What is the most important thing you want your children/grandchildren – or other young people in your life, to know regarding how important they are to you?
2. If you could “do it over again,” what is the one most important change you would make in raising kids?
3. What is your biggest concern for our young people (again consider all ages through teen years)?
4. What is the best piece of wisdom you would like to share with a young person?
5. What do you see as the biggest challenge young people in today’s world face? FYI, this is similar but not the same as No. 3.
6. What action are you willing to do to change that challenge?
7. What else would you like to share with me regarding the challenges of today’s youth?
I’m limiting the number of questions so I’ll stop here.
THANK YOU for your help and feedback!
I look forward to receiving your thoughts and ideas at barbara@youthcount.com or by text at 502-876-2272. If you text please include your name. IF you should call, please leave a message with your name and that you have ideas about improving life for our youth — I get a fair number of spam calls so I want to ensure I do not unintentionally delete your message. I will call you back. I am eager to hear your thoughts and ideas.
