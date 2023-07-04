I’m taking a different approach this month. Summers seem to come and go so fast. Simultaneously though, during out of school time families often look for summer activities for children and youth. As we end the first month of summer break and move into “oh my golly” the month before school begins, families also look for resources that provide basics for their children and teens. For these reasons I’m sharing some “hidden in plain sight” resources that address both needs and greatly benefit the youth and their families.
First of all, FREE MEALS:
Floyd County meal programs: Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., children 0-18 years old can enjoy a FREE lunch and fun activity at New Albany Central Library every weekday through July 28. They will have a new craft or activity every day, starting at 11:30 a.m. next to the Cafe Area. Free lunch will be served from 12-12:45 p.m. No registration is required. Just drop by!
Meals are also available at the following locations Monday through Friday until July 21:
Parkview Recreation Center (300 Erni Ave.): Lunch 12-12:30 PM.; snack 3:45-4 PM;
Griffin Street Recreation Center (1140 Griffin St.): Lunch 12-12:30 p.m., snack 3:45-4 p.m.;
Riverside Terrace Recreation Center (55 Riverside Terrace): Lunch 12:15-12:45 p.m.; snack 3:45-4 p.m.;
Hazelwood Middle School (Enter door 8 on Beeler Street): Breakfast 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch 12-12:30 p.m.
Greater Clark meal program runs until July 14. Breakfast is available from 8:45-9:30 a.m., with lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Jonathan Jennings Elementary in Charlestown (at door 20)
Riverside Elementary in Jeff (at door 1)
New Washington Elementary (at front door)
Parkwood Elementary (at door 1A)
Bob Hedge Park: Lunch only, Monday through Thursday, noon – 1 p.m.
Then there is the phenomenal annual health and well-being opportunity hosted by St. Marks United Church of Christ, 222 East Spring St. in New Albany. It’s their “Back to School Readiness” event on Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. which offers a multitude of services while supplies last, including free services and backpacks provided to all school aged children: plus immunizations by the Floyd County Health Department (parents or guardians – please bring child’s vaccine records), school physicals by LifeSpring Health Systems, children’s vision screening by the New Albany Lions Club, dental screening by Family Health Centers of Southern, and children’s haircuts. Other resource providers include Anthem, Baptist Health, Floyd Imagination Library, Family Health Centers Floyd Co., Head Start Floyd County Public Library, WIC, LifeSpring Health Systems, Building Blocks, Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education, and Boy Scouts. Back to School Clothing will be available.
Finally, there is a relatively new resource for a very special group of people: ROCK – Raising Our Children’s Kids. In Indiana, nearly 60,000 live with and are responsible for raising nearly 65,000 grandkids. Toward the end of the school year I had the privilege to participate in ROCK, a program sponsored by Our Place in Floyd, Harrison, and Scott Counties. I am a grandparent. I love my grandkids. I cannot imagine raising them and being responsible for them. That is a unique situation with unique circumstances. How exciting to talk with some of these grandparents and hear them express their joy in finding a place where there were others who understand their circumstances and challenges – which often include grief and loss and a completely unanticipated change of lifestyle and living. One participant described it as finding her “peeps”, finding her community. This resource consists of six weekly sessions in each of the three mentioned counties. New sessions will begin in August. For more information or to register for this free resource, contact Kathy Sampson at Our Place, Inc. at 812-945-3400
Each of these resources is incredible! They demonstrate some of the phenomenal caring, kindness and service to our children and youth. We are blessed with compassionate individuals and organizations who make a difference in young lives ... and that makes our entire community better.
If you would like to learn about other resources on an ongoing basis, follow the Youth Count page on Facebook.
