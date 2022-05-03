2.7 million grandparents! This number represents the approximate number of grandparents raising their grandchildren in the U.S. Grandparent/grandchild living arrangements can be very long term, and most are informal arrangements. Estimates of the number of children vary, from 3.1 million to over 6 million. Either number is staggering. Additionally, about 61% of grandparents raising grandchildren are younger than 60.
Grandparents raise their grandchildren for various reasons but most are related to the inability of their own child to raise his/her own children. Key causes are often related to drug and alcohol abuse, physical abuse, physical and mental illnesses, divorce, incarceration, HIV/AIDS, a grandchild’s disability, divorce, military deployment … and so much more.
Raising grandchildren can take a dramatic toll on grandparents: stress, exhaustion, depression, financial stress, sleeplessness, emotional problems. It can exacerbate health problems such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Being thrown back into “parenthood” can separate them from their own support systems, causing isolation, loneliness and certainly exhaustion.
Some of the many aspects of a grandparent’s life are impacted when they find themselves raising grandchildren, including:
Legal challenges arise related to obtaining custody or guardianship, enrolling their grandchildren in school, and accessing medical care for their grandchildren, and sometimes custody disputes re: the child.
Limited financial resources: Older grandparents may already be on a reduced income due to retirement. Raising grandchildren increases the need for financial resources for providing adequate housing, food, and clothing and other needs for their grandchildren.
Emotional, behavioral, or physical difficulties impacting their grandchild make grandparenting even more challenging.
Grandparents may have limited energy and physical health problems that make raising their grandchildren more challenging. Some grandparents also neglect their health due to a lack of financial resources or because of the demands associated with caring for their grandchildren.
Loss of social connections and support can cause grandparents raising grandchildren to have less time for themselves and lead to depression and feelings of anger, loss, and grief.
A multitude of feelings and family dynamics can be stressful as grandparents attempt to balance their own adult children’s needs with those of the grandkids they are raising.
To be certain, there are some upsides to these circumstances. Raising grandchildren can be enjoyable because they have an opportunity to enjoy the grandchildren and to interact with them in ways they may wish they had done when raising their own children. They can find joy from a strong and close relationship with their grandchild. Grandparents provide a stable, safe, loving and fun environment for their grandchildren and this closeness strengthens the bond between them.
Thankfully, many grandparents are there to love and care for their grandchildren, despite the multiple challenges it may present. As neighbors, friends and other family and community members, we should be especially aware of the job these caring grandparents are undertaking and offer encouragement and support.
Are you, or someone you know a grandparent or other primary caregiver for a child? If yes, you may want to consider the upcoming Raising Our Children’s Kids (ROCK) Support Group on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m., beginning May 12 through June 16, at Highland Hills Middle School. As grandparents, foster parents and other family members who are raising children, you deserve some time to find ways to improve the quality of your health, your mental and emotional well-being.
Topics for the 6 weeks will include: What do you need? Preventing Burnout, Coping Strategies and Promoting Well-being—Substance Abuse and the Intergenerational Impact—Understanding Behaviors and Possible Solutions—Contemporary Issues and Resources — Feeling Better Equipped Healthy Youth Development — What helps?
For more information or to register, contact MeriBeth Adams-Wolf at Our Place, 812-945-3400 or mbadamswolf@ourplaceinc.org. Please let us know if child care will be needed.
There is no cost for this group or for child care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.