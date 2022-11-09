Thurman Spray was just 17-years-old when he and friends learned that the Indiana National Guard was coming to talk with students at New Albany High School. They thought it would be a fun thing to do.
He didn’t anticipate that his response would be immediate and he would sign up to join the National Guard, a decision that would impact the remainder of his life. He served his first year in the National Guard before graduating from NAHS in 1948.
Consider the timing of the years preceding his decision: He was born in the early years of the Great Depression, a time of incredible financial and physical hardship which made access to everyday necessities challenging. His preteen and teen years transpired during WWII.
While the technology and communications at that time were only a snippet of what we have today, young Thurman could not have escaped being aware of some knowledge of the war, especially from Pearl Harbor Day onward as WWII devastated the world. For U.S. troops alone, 298,000 Americans died and 670,846 were wounded. Worldwide 40,000,000 to 50,000,000 people died during World War II.
The era after WWII was followed by high prosperity and much patriotism. It was during this time teenage Thurman joined the Indiana National Guard. At that time the National Guard was the home guard, helping with natural disasters, providing police support in special situations, such as coal strikes in Evansville, as well as various other local needs. Early on, his and his friends’ perceptions were correct: it would be a fun exciting time.
If you are a local resident you are likely familiar with The Calumet Club, a New Albany event venue. Previously it was the site of the first Armory in New Albany. Thurman shared stories about driving jeeps into the basement and having machine gun training and practice in the alley.
Recently Command Sargent Major (CSM) Spray talked with me about that decision made more than 70 years ago while at NAHS and the impact and importance of that decision on his life.
He was justifiably proud that for several decades he had two careers: one for his family: wife Iona, daughters Debbie Spray Burton and Shari Spray Engle and son Doug, as a driver for Mother’s Cookies largest geographic district. The second career was to support and protect his Floyd County and Southern Indiana communities.
He did not stay a newbie in the Guards for long. Moving from the rank of Private (E1) to the top of the Enlisted Command as the Command Sergeants Major (CSM E9) at the time in which there was only one E9 for the Battalion. CSM Spray proved to be a pivotal part in the Unit’s leadership and assisted moving the Armory from downtown to its current location on Grant Line Road.
He was proud and supportive of his Soldiers and worked to ensure they were well trained. Sadly, the pride of patriotism and the enthusiasm and support for our military was relatively short-lived. Do you remember the '60s and especially the Vietnam era? Unlike today, the draft was still in effect. All males age 18 were required to register with Selective Service.
Nightly news showed reel after reel of bloody images of that conflict. Far too many citizens disdained, ridiculed, and disrespected our military. It is difficult to image maintaining good spirits, enthusiasm, commitment and dedication to service, mission, and family when many citizens were publicly critical of the Armed Forces and the individuals serving. That is the situation CSM faced. They drilled and trained monthly for whatever service needs might arise.
Timing of life occurrences is often Interesting. The year CSM Spray graduated was the year I was born; the same year nearly every one of my NAHS classmates were born. Quite a few of them, including CSM’s son-in-law Bob Burton, were members of the 151 Infantry at the New Albany Armory.
What incredible changes there have been over the decades! Also, it is such a small world. Many years later my son David Bridgwater, enlisted and deployed with the 151 Infantry and later the 387th MP CO. Personally I have been fortunate and most certainly blessed to have served as the Chair of their Family Readiness Group for both the 151 and the 387th, providing support to both Soldiers and their families for 18 years.
Whatever the rank, from the lowest Enlisted to highest of Officer, from war to peace time, I extend my personal appreciation and appreciation from ever so many community members.
Thank you to each of our Service Members, regardless of Branch of Service and whether past or present! Our Service Members and their families make many sacrifices, from time away from home, loved ones, missed anniversaries, birthdays and more. It’s the dedication from individuals like CSM Thurman Spray, who allow us and our families to continue to live in the greatest Nation on earth with peace and stability.
God Bless all our Veterans, Service Members, and their families, this Veteran’s Day.
