After nearly two years of COVID-related actions in schools: masks, Zoom and other non-traditional learning experiences, at least periodic isolation from social and sports activities, there was lots of excitement for the idea of a fresh start this year. The beginning of a so-called normal school year of learning, sports, and other activities was so wanted and welcome!
We are now hearing reports that significant numbers of students are behind typical learning milestones and some are challenged by so-called normal social interactions. There are likely many causes:
1. Months of non-traditional learning;
2. social media, TV, and many video games through which our students see and hear about ongoing and increasing violence, and also about real violence right here in our local communities;
3. Sadly the LACK of perception that use of alcohol, cigarettes and vapes is harmful to teens. These factors, and a host of personal circumstances cause stress! Stress can negatively impact so many aspects of students’ lives.
So how do we know our children (yes — young children also) and teens are stressed? Be aware of changes in your child or teen that are worrisome to you.
Of course kids’ likes, habits, attitudes, etc. change constantly. That can certainly be true and quite normal! I’m referring to prolonged changes, ones that last one to two weeks. Some of the changes to be aware of include changes in daily functioning, sleep habits, eating habits, extreme differences in friend groups, even personality changes. Does your child seem newly anxious or moody or perhaps sad or irritable?
If you note some of these changes that last more than a few days, it’s time for you to get consciously curious and open conversations with your child/teen. It’s of course difficult to begin conversation with questions that require just a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer, so opt for open-ended questions. That can be as simple as “How are things going at school?” “Who is your favorite teacher?” “What do you like best about your teacher?” What new students have you met?” You acquire lots more info than by asking,“Do you like your teacher?”
Hopefully you will find that all seems to be well. However, some of you will remain concerned, so what do you do now? Share your questions and concerns with a school counselor, your physician, your pastor, or other individual who has skills and training to help guide you to further help and can recommend resources. These types of situations are not easy and will most likely challenge you. Keep in mind that you are seeking help for the best reason: the well-being of your young person!
I absolutely love witnessing or meeting children and youth who so obviously have experienced lots of asset-building in their lives. One such occasion happened recently at Circle K. I note the location because it is not necessary to witness strong and thriving youth as they perform, or are in church, or doing volunteer work.
On this occasion, it began with Christian Randall, a 6th grader, who smiled and held the door open for me to enter the store. All three of us, Christian, a woman with him who I found out was his mom, Sonia, and I, headed toward the wall of various hot/cold drinks.
I said to both of them how much I appreciated seeing youth so courteous and smiling … and the conversation began! Christian attends Hazelwood Middle School. He loves soccer, choir, his cat and his computer (very well-rounded)!
He was so outgoing and friendly and so courteous and social. I so appreciated meeting this young man. It made my day and young people like him bode well for our future. Thanks to his parents for helping instill positive traits in this young man!
