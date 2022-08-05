Today’s world offers individuals and families a seemingly endless array of opportunities for filling our time. Many of them, probably most of them such as camps, trips, organized sports teams, etc., have fees associated with participation. Far too many families do not have those extra funds available and likely may not have transportation to/from the activities.
Then there is the other significant time-filling, time-consuming opportunity … the one we carry in our pockets is called a cell phone. Sure, we can talk on it but for most it seems a source of movies, games, TikTok, Instagram and a seemingly endless host of other entertainment and activities. People of all ages seem to spend an inordinate amount of time with their cell phones in their hands and in use and that concerns me. It especially concerns me for our children and youth. They are on the phone endlessly (it seems few have family restrictions on usage). Use is evidently unlimited during school. They text, email, and use other cell phone access media throughout the school day.
As I witness this usage by young people, I consider how I spent my childhood and teen years. Candidly, I can say I have been “waxing nostalgic” recently. Perhaps it’s time to take a break and practice some old actions.
Fairly recently some longtime friends and I have discussed our activities growing up. We realize a significant difference between those who grew up “in town” and those who lived in rural areas. Those in town seemed to have built in playmates: They walked to school together. They had sidewalks for easy walking. They could meet up after school to “play” or visit. I lived in a rural area. The closest person my age lived ½ mile away. Reality became find entertainment that didn’t require a partner. Hiking in the woods, playing in the creek, catching frogs, waterdogs, fish and finding interesting rocks and shells were frequent pastimes. Riding bicycles, shooting basketballs or bouncing up and down the driveway on pogo sticks could be done solo, but kept us busy. Then there was reading. I spent countless after school hours and summer hours reading. Thank goodness for the library!
Cousin times were the best and almost never needed equipment! Chris and I made endless strings of clover ropes (50 or more feet long), rings, and necklaces. She and I plus our siblings spent hours rolling from the top to the bottom of our grandparents’ side yard — laughing and doing it over and over again, just because it was fun. My Akers cousins and I loved being at those grandparents’ yard: 3 or 4 of us swinging on the bench swing in the enormous Walnut tree as we waited our turn on the 25’ single swing hung from a high branch of the same tree. The remainder of the cousins would lounge around in the grass whistling through blades of grass between our respective thumbs or, (as I now sadly admit) catching June bugs and tying a string on one of its legs so that it could fly around until we freed it. We all look back at these times as glorious times. We participated together — without spending a dime.
When my younger grandsons visited a few days ago I was so grateful for the unfettered time we spent together. The middle one jumped out of the truck, grabbed his fishing gear and immediately headed for the creek. The older one came in the kitchen ready to fix lunch (he wants to be a chef). The youngest headed out to the canoe/fishpond in my front yard, eager to feed the goldfish … and of course to try to catch a few for the pure joy of catching and releasing them. The middle one checked in regularly to show off his latest catch (of which there were many), which he released after oohs and ahhs from us. Meanwhile the older one spent well over an hour giving the youngest and me chess lessons. Guess which one of us is better.
I was so grateful to have a day with these three terrific kids that was reminiscent of days past, when, without spending a dime, regardless of city vs. rural backgrounds, we found positive ways to spend time with others and focused on each other. Face to face communication with others helps us learn to read emotions and tone of voice. There is so much to learn and enjoy without the constant distractions of a beeping or ringing cell phone.
Be intentional as you value and make the most of your time with young people in your life!
