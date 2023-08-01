One local school system began the 2023-24 school year the end of last week. Most other local community schools begin this week. One hope I believe every one of us can agree upon is that we want our children and youth to experience a positive, successful and safe learning year. Let’s look at some of the factors families can provide to help ensure we achieve this goal.
Sleep: Almost all students experience dramatic changes in activity as they transition from summer days to school days. As school resumes, at the end of the day students are exhausted...mentally and physically. Ensure that elementary and middle school students have established bedtimes and habits so they can awake refreshed. While important for all ages, extracurricular activities and sometimes jobs, make this more challenging but still beneficial for high school students.
Smiles: When you first see your student after school, smile before anything else! Hugs, questions, and conversation can follow. Let your smile show them you’re glad to see them.
Starvation: What? Yes, after early mornings and a long day at school, they may feel they’re starving. Try to have a snack ready for them. Students sometimes eat as early as 10:50 a.m. for lunch. Unless the school provides a snack, or you’ve sent one, by the time they arrive home, it may have literally been hours since they’ve eaten.
Strive for conversations, not quizzes: Start conversations with questions that help them share good parts of their day: what made them laugh or what was the best part of their day. Certainly you want to learn about other parts of the day, but those can come once they relax at home and having already shared the better parts of their day.
Stress release: After a full day of school, and even though they’re likely tired, kids have a lot of bottled-up energy! They’ve been asked to sit quietly off and on for eight hours. They need to be able to talk, move, and fidget and just be kids! Let them!
Safety: Ensure that your student knows where/when to catch the bus, car rider, or walking buddy for getting to school. If your child comes home alone, be certain he/she know the rules to stay safe, i.e., Can they have visitors? Who? Who to call in an emergency?
Stability: Do your darndest to set school day routines. Conditions make it difficult for some families to manage this, but having routines for homework, meals, bedtimes, play and chores provides comfort and security for young people.
Steadfastness: OK, you’ve probably caught me! Yes, this entire column is really about Asset Building – but I’ve had such fun using words beginning with an “S”. I most certainly changed words but not the intent and they most certainly connect with one or more of the 40 Developmental Assets. One aspect of asset building that I repeat often is that our actions need to be consistent and repetitive. LOL it took me a while to identify steadfast as a substitute “S” word.
Wishing each and every student and family a positive and successful start to the new school year!
…..
