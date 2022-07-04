Our country turned one year older this week. Recently the extreme changes in various circumstances in the USA have weighed on my mind, so I share the following with you.
I grew up in a rural area and had no close neighbors. We had 3 TV channels that went off air at about midnight AND I had a 2-hour limit for how much I could watch. It didn’t seem a problem at the time because I could ride my bike, hike in the woods, play basketball. I also had quiet times, sitting up endless hours working jigsaw puzzles with my grandma. We talked about endless topics but we could also sit in companionable silence as we searched for that one elusive puzzle piece. Nothing like today’s world!
Today cell phones are deemed a necessity, with instantaneous access to friends, games and other entertainment via text, calls, Instagram, TikTok, etc. … even during the school day! When do youth, and for that matter, many adults, ever take time to have an uninterrupted conversation?
Our country is seriously divided over a multitude of issues: taxes, racial tensions, social issues, disregard and distrust of law enforcement. Many millions and millions of individuals have entered and obtained citizenship legally. Today many open borders enable anyone, legal or not, to enter the country and to whom we give financial, medical, and other benefits.
Over the last two years unemployment benefits have increased phenomenally, enabling people to stay home endlessly, with many not paying rent during the COVID moratorium. Businesses are desperately seeking workers and offering double and even triple minimum wages, often to no avail but with the outcome being that the cost of services and goods are dramatically increasing. Such results are creating tremendous hardships for many seniors on Social Security. Sure, some have extremely good retirement plans and assets but very more are at the edge of “Will I be able to make it?”
Civil unrest is rampant. Distrust of authority, coupled with civil rioting, often seems brought about not organically or locally but by outside influences creating chaos. Outcomes include destruction and seemingly endless shootings – often homicides right here in the Kentuckiana area.
Government of the people, by the people … seems we’ve lost that! While we have elections every two or four years, most candidates now seem to run for life, and we the citizens let them do that. Good people run for office (on all levels) but the majority seem to morph into professionals at raising money for their own political aspirations and addressing concerns of lobbyists… for decade upon decade.
Ronald Reagan stated: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”
Sacrifices were made by past generations is order to provide a better life for the current and future generations. We should work harder to learn about those people and those sacrifices, . . . to learn from them . . . . . to respect them.
The above comments reflect societal issues. Some of you are thinking, “Don’t you write about positive youth development?” YES! But if we don’t pay attention to what’s happening in our country, we lose sight of a major reason for the need for attention on our youth. We cannot change cultural and national issues without addressing individual issues and responsibilities.
Youth need to be taught positive attitudes and values – and that most certainly includes them experiencing YOU modeling these attitudes. Be the person they will admire, who supports and motivates them to grow and learn. Teach them of values and attitudes that are so basic: honesty, integrity, kindness, courtesy, responsibility, and gratitude. They need to understand that families, schools and neighborhoods have expectations and that there are consequences for not following expectations. Simultaneously they need to see and learn skills necessary to resolve conflict nonviolently.
They also need to know how to how to resist negative peer pressure and dangerous situations and to have knowledge of and comfort with people of different cultural/racial/ethnic backgrounds.
There are additional skills, traits and attitudes that help enhance their success in life but those listed above have a direct correlation to the issues our country is experiencing today. Let’s ensure that we are equipping our incredible young people to make positive, peaceful changes in our neighborhoods, country and the world. When the USA’s birthday comes around next year, let’s hope and pray that we will see improved circumstances over those of today.
