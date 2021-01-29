I’m taking a bit of liberty with this month’s column. Today it seems important to focus on ALL ages as we are all connected in one or multiple ways regardless of the number of years on the planet.
We have lived in this COVID world for nearly a year. It sometimes seems we’re getting used to it. Certainly, we know we are to wear masks when in public or around others. Young people have spent months in non-traditional instruction, meaning at home, online, without friends and peers. We’re to avoid congregate settings, including large family gatherings.
Each of us has the responsibility do adhere to safety guidelines to help us get through these times. If you have young ones at home, you also have the responsibility of ensuring that they are kept healthy by also following guidelines.
I want to take the grandkids on shopping trips. I want to visit with friends. I admit, I am cautious about socializing and do very little of it out of concerns for them, myself and the community.
Knowing what to do does not mean we like it. All ages are missing social activities and interactions with friends and loved ones.
We miss “in person”! We miss hugs, high fives, pats on the back, and kisses from family. Some individuals see limited numbers of extended family members. Others, usually due to health circumstances of some family members, have not and do not see some family or friends in person.
For months, learning was at a distance, and for some youth that is still their reality. Students of all ages see teachers on a screen, which is the same way teachers “see” their students. Bless those teachers! They have had to learn an entirely new way of instruction, using teaching methods they never anticipated.
Not being “in person” makes it difficult to pick up on subtle emotions and body language cues that most people would notice face to face. Seeing a person on a laptop instead of in person may seem similar but it is much more difficult, if not impossible, to see the twinkle in someone’s eyes, or worse, to see dull, sad eyes. Regardless of these challenges, if you have access to screen time, online time is most certainly better than not seeing each other at all.
It appears unlikely that the quarantine will end soon. So what do we do? We keep trying in whatever way to connect with each other, regardless of differences in ages. Reach out to friends and family members, whether younger, older, or the same age. Call them or send them a note.
Parents, encourage your young ones to write a note or draw a picture and mail to grandparents. If you are taking care to not have face-to-face contact but geographically you live within easy visiting distance, plan a visit with a window or door as a separator and soak up the smiles from seeing each other in person.
The priority is to be safe and healthy! Then let your imagination fly as you find ways for yourself and young people in your life to remain connected to other family and friends. Keep nurturing and valuing the communications, sharing and friendships across the generations.
