I imagine you are familiar with the Golden Rule (Luke 6:31). In modern language that rule is: “Treat others the way you want to be treated.”
I’d like to believe this is something we all practice and is something we teach our children and teens. Sadly, I believe while many of us do so, I am convinced that many more of us could … and will hopefully do so!
Because KINDNESS seem to be the basis of the Golden Rule, I’ve listed some of the components and descriptions of kindness, sometimes with credit to the author.
• Kindness is so easy to practice, anywhere/anytime/by anyone.
• Let’s just make each other happy without a reason. What!? When you demonstrate kindness, big or small, almost ALL of the time, it makes the other person smile and it improves your own mood.
• The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.
• There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind. -Mr. Rogers
• How do we change the world? One random act of kindness at a time. -Morgan Freeman
• The world is full of kind people. If you can’t find one, BE ONE!
• Our days are happier when we give a piece of our heart … instead of a piece of our mind.
• Kindness is a silent smile, a friendly word, a nod of encouragement. Kindness is the single most important thing we can teach our children. -Raktivist
• Kindness is something anyone can give without losing anything themselves!
• Kindness is free. Sprinkle that stuff everywhere. AND People often forget that kindness is free. Snoopy
• When you see a person without a smile, give them yours. -Zig Zigler
• Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see. -Mark Twain
• Finally, 3 basics: 1) Kindness is seeing the best in others when they cannot see it in themselves. 2) Kindness is something anyone can give without losing anything themselves. 3) Kindness is not what you do, but who you are.
Showing kindness requires no special training. It is doing what you can, where you are, with what you have. It is easy to show kindness whenever you’re out in public: at the grocery, a restaurant, the hardware store … wherever you go when you leave home. Ask the clerk, server, etc., how their day is going. If you wait for an answer AND paying attention to their reply, you will be amazed at (sadly) their surprise at being asked, almost always a smile and a “thank you for asking” response. Many timea they will ask you about your day. Also, it so often occurs that I see children doing cute, funny or helpful things. Because of the world we live in, I always first address the parents, not the child, and mention their child’s action. They are pleased to hear it and often bring that child into a short conversation. Teens are another matter; I address them directly. They so often chime right in with a response. I always walk away with a smile at this snippet of kindness that came back to me 10 fold. TRY IT!!
How about the kids? We don’t need to explain kindness to them. They will feel in when they are the recipients of kindness. They will see it as we adults practice it. How simple is that!
Community member spotlight: Employees at Dollar General Stores seem to stay incredibly busy with multiple responsibilities at any given moment. That doesn’t stop Cathy at Dollar General in Floyds Knobs from routinely taking a simple action that benefits many customers. When cashiering, she alerts customers with more than one bag, how many bags they have to collect. When that happen as I checked out, I commented on her action. She shared she has had many customers walk out to the parking lot, of even go home, before realizing they were missing items. Her action takes little energy but saves frustration for customers. Thank you, Cathy. You set a super example.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.