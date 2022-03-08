Were you as devastated as I have been the past two weeks by tragedies occurring with young people here in our Southern Indiana communities? Within just days of each other, two of OUR teens committed suicide and a 24-year-old died of a drug overdose. Families and friends loved these individuals. Today these friends and families are devastated by grief and loss.
I have cried and I have prayed. My brain and my heart keep screaming: This isn’t OK! Things must change! What must we do? What can I do?
First, consider these statistics from just prior to the COVID quarantines:
• 1 in 5 of 10th graders in Indiana considered suicide.
• In Indiana, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34.
It matters that these statistics were PRIOR to quarantines. You read or hear about negative impacts of the quarantine on mental health and well-being of various sectors of the population. These impacts, including isolation, loneliness, have caused medical professionals, mental health professionals, educators and many others to be more concerned than ever before about the mental health and well-being of our children and youth.
Suicide is a consequence of a variety of circumstances, especially depression or other mental health issues, grief — including loss of a loved one to suicide — bullying, substance abuse, as well as various other causes.
We owe so much appreciation to the News and Tribune (N&T) for bringing much attention to this devastating action. If you have not yet read these pieces, please go online to newsandtribune.com to read the heart-wrenching “Reflections of a Father” (on Feb. 19) by Rich Walker who so bravely shared about the agony of losing Ella, the youngest daughter in his family.
The N&T Editorial Board spoke out (on Feb. 24) re: “adults setting better examples.” Something you’ve read repeatedly in the Youth Count column: without a doubt youth watch and mimic what they see adults do!
Additionally on Feb. 24, Terry Stawar, N&T columnist, shared “During many in-person conversations today, participants are looking at some electronic device (laptop or phone) in front of them while talking. This results in divided attention in which you only process about half of what is being said and you almost entirely miss out on the body language and non-verbal communication.”
Parents, grandparents and all adults who love, care for, and interact with children and youth must become more cognizant! Considerations include:
• Are you really paying attention by putting down your cell, turning off the TV? Do have conversations, including asking about your child’s day, the best part, the most challenging part, and/or tell me about your day?
• Do you have expectations for behaviors in your home? If expectations aren’t met, are there consequences?
• Are you leading by example? Are you afraid to tell your young person “no”? Do schools, clubs or other youth organizations your child participates in have the same expectations? Ask the leaders of these organizations what the consequences are when youth don’t meet those expectations.
• Do you monitor cell phone and social media usage? Rich Walker, Ella’s father, referred to social media as “something ... stalking our kids.” Using social media is a 24/7 activity for many young people and not just a high school thing. It is much used by middle and elementary students — without parental oversight. Much bullying takes place on social media. Bullying on social media can be as, or even more damaging than physical bullying.
• Has your child’s behavior changed? Take note of the following circumstances: doing poorly in school when he once was a good student, not wanting to go to school, unexplained injuries, trouble sleeping or sleeping all the time, becoming anxious or depressed?
• Realize that addictions to alcohol, drugs and nicotine tobacco products are real and negatively impact emotions, reactions, self-control. Many people do not understand or believe tobacco is a problematic addiction. Some youth smoke an entire Juul pod, the equivalent of an entire pack of cigarettes, disrupting the part of the brain that controls attention, learning, moods and impulse control.
Give your best effort to:
• Be engaged with your kids
• Be informed
• Ask questions
• Know what your kids are doing
• Know who their friends are. Always seek help when you need answers or support. Support can come from school personnel, pastors, medical or mental health professionals. Do not be afraid to share.
Thank you for helping ensure our children and teens are healthy and safe.
