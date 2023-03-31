Youth Count launched in 2005 with the goal of engaging our community in positive youth development. HUH? While it’s about simple action, some find it so simple that it seems confusing.
Yes, it includes building the 40 Developmental Assets for and with our children and youth. Huh? It means demonstrating positive behaviors and attitudes as we interact with youth in our everyday lives — wherever and whenever that may happen. It means providing our kids of all ages a wide array of educational, artistic, social interaction, sports and recreational options, and any other life opportunities and experiences they need and deserve. It also means taking advantage of every opportunity, whether spontaneous or planned, to encourage our young people and to show that we appreciate them. If we adults do our part, we position our young people to become engaged, successful, productive, confident, and contributing citizens. So what does this look like?
It looks like Austin Loy of New Albany.
At 15, Austin is on his way to adulthood. I first met Austin when he was about 6 years old. He, his mom Jessica, dad Michael, and three younger siblings were among the 40+ individuals at a multi-generational family and friend summer cookout and swim party at his great aunt’s home. Austin had lots of smiles, was outgoing, and several times during the afternoon, he “performed” on the pool deck by enthusiastically playing tunes on his invisible guitar. Until COVID, I saw Austin approximately once per year at other multi-generational family/friend gatherings. His friendly, outgoing nature and his love of music was obviously growing. He was typically surrounded and encouraged by relatives and friends who varied in age and family relationships.
Austin is a curious student, loves books and loves to write, whether it be songs, poems, or Southern Gospel inspired music. In the later stages of COVID and after nearly two years of online learning, Jessica (mom), began homeschooling Austin and his siblings Jaden, Mia and Maverick. According to his mom, Austin has an incredible memory. He shared that he especially enjoys watching family-oriented shows together with his family and ranks other personal interests as music, reading (especially the Bible, mysteries, and biographies).
His love of music may come somewhat naturally. Dad Michael is a musician. Michael’s mother/Austin’s grandmother, aka Nana, was a singer and had a local TV show. She would visit nursing homes in Southern Indiana and Louisville and sing for residents. Austin began going along with her when he was around 3 years old. After accompanying her for a few years, health issues prevented Nana from singing and Austin asked whether he could sing to the residents … and the answer was yes.
Austin continues to visit two local assisted-living residences each month. However, he goes much further than singing. Dad Michael describes Austin as very organized and professional. He plans the songs he will sing, takes all his equipment and sets it up on site. Mom Jessica and his siblings accompany him to the residential sites. He talks with the residents. He shares stories with the residents about people who have inspired him to sing, like the Gaither Family. He sings multiple songs at each visit. All that he shares, whether songs or stories, is from his heart and his listeners seem to feel that and to know that he cares. That seems to bring them peace.
Lacosta Fike, who works at Bridgepointe Gardens, one of the locales where Austin sings and who has known Austin since he was the young child coming along with his grandma Nana, validates the residents’ care and appreciation of Austin’s talents, as well as his appreciation and care for residents; something of a mutual admiration society.
My personal impression, based on regular, though infrequent opportunities of the past several years is that Austin is kind, joyful, caring and authentically courteous. He is confident, competent and gracious. I describe him as an ‘old soul’ and hope that he is not offended by that description, because from my stance, it is quite a compliment. He understands and appreciates people and situations in a way that is well beyond most youth of his age. He wants to learn, he wants to share. He has many family members and friends of several generations who encourage him. He is sharing actions he has learned and passing along attitudes and actions that have been shared with him. What more could we want for and from our young people!
There are other youth like Austin who, through their actions, make our communities stronger, kinder, and more successful. This bodes well for our future. Let’s all ensure that we continue to give them opportunities and that we encourage and support them!
