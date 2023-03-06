Do you have the right answer to the question of which of our youth need positive youth development efforts?
It’s quite simple — each and every one of our children and youth NEED and DESERVE every possible effort we can take. So why do I even ask that question? It’s because too often community members perceive that those efforts must be made by family or by professionals. The reality is that everyone of us can be involved in strengthening our youth by making our culture supportive and caring.
Another reality the too many individuals erroneously believe is that most help is needed in families who face social, economic and educational disadvantages. Without a doubt, the more disadvantages in a young person’s life, their challenges may increase, but nonetheless, each of our young people need and benefit from youth development efforts, especially informal, consistent, and everyday actions that each and every one of us can make in the course of any ordinary day.
So just what is it that all young people need? There are many needs, but some of the most basic needs are to feel valued, empowered, appreciated and safe. They need to know people believe in them and encourage them. They need to be held accountable and they need people to help them learn. They need boundaries. They need to be treated fairly. They need people they can trust. They need opportunities to solve problems, especially problems that directly affect them.
How you go about accomplishing this help in meeting needs depends somewhat on your relationship with the particular young person. If you’re parents, this is an everyday, more intensive effort, but so much of it can be incorporated into everyday activities (see last paragraph; I can send tips). If you’re a grandparent, aunt/uncle, or other relative, you have the advantage of building an ongoing, positive and long-term relationship with your young one.
If you’re a neighbor, or just someone who comes into spontaneous contact with children and youth, you may only see once, possibly only flittingly, you can still play a role. You can verbally acknowledge good deeds and behaviors by children and teens and most certainly thank them perhaps how their action impacted you, i.e., if one held a door open for you, thank them and say something to the effect of “I would have had a difficult time getting the door without your helping me.”
I absolutely love practicing this type of opportunity because kids will beam at your appreciation. Note: Sadly, in today’s world, if you interact with a young child in this type of opportunity, please stand near the parent and ensure you include the parent in your praise of and any interaction with that child.
Activities of parenting, grandparenting and other family interactions of building a supportive environment certainly take ongoing time and effort. But when we act as community members, we expend very little time and energy, but collectively we are creating a positive, supportive environment for our young citizens. Each of us can do that. Thank you in advance for deciding you will look for every effort to provide positive support and interaction with our children and youth.
For additional information about the needs of all our children and youth, including very simple ways you can make a difference OR for more information about the 40 Development Assets, building developmental relationships including handouts appropriate for home, work, school or church, email me at barbara@youthcount.com.
