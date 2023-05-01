We all know good and bad exists in our world.
Most of us probably like learning good news and positive achievements. Pretty candidly though, our attention is often drawn to the vast number of ills that befall our communities and society: drug use, violence, and a seemingly endless array of societal problems. These problems have the potential to impact all ages, includiing our children and youth. So we learn about the various problems. Are we doing anything about them and if change is needed, who is setting the example for this change?
Change will begin with each and every one of us! Yes, all of us: parents, grandparents, other relatives, neighbors, friends, teachers, church friends, professionals, civil servants … in other words, EVERYONE! And we start by setting examples for our youngest population and then continue as they grow into teens and young adults. Actions will of course adapt as kids get older but the basics will remain the same. Some actions will be long term and ongoing; others may be spontaneous and/or short term. Whatever type, they must be intentional, consistent and repetitive.
I’ve talked and written about 40 Assets for years. I’m not about to talk about all 40 today but instead will highlight 5 crucial areas of developmental relationships. “They” and “them” in the next 5 paragraphs refer to our children and youth.
Show that they matter to you. Give your full attention when in conversation with them. Put down the phone, turn off or turn down the TV. Make eye contact. Recognize their achievements (grades, a picture they drew or colored). Let them know you enjoy being with them.
Encourage them to keep getting better. Expect them to live up to their potential. Give them responsibility and hold them responsible for their actions. If they experience failures or disappointments, encourage them and help them learn from these setbacks so they can do better next time.
Help them achieve goals. Give them responsibilities – with enough detail to fully understand the expectations. Encourage their progress. Show by your actions and words that you are supportive – and advocate for them if needed. Set expectations that help keep them on track; if they get off track, encourage them to try again - perhaps with a few suggestions for achieving a better outcome. Acknowledge their progress.
Treat them with respect and involve them in decisions that affect them. Involve them in decisions that affect them. Note: I’m not saying that they make final decisions, but let them collaborate to solve problems and reach goals that impact them. You may be astonished by their insight.
Help them broaden their world. Help them experience new ideas and activities, and connect them to people who may help them grow and expand their interests.
Additionally, you may find help for new experiences in art, recreational activities, sports, more. These do NOT need to be costly. Local libraries (most have a wide host of activities for all ages), churches, parks (county, local and State) offer many free activities. Local municipalities offer various free activities – concerts, etc., for all ages.
On a personal level, are you demonstrating the kind of actions, attitudes, and habits that you want our young people to develop? If not, you can become much more intentional about what you show the children, youth, and others in your life. Start today. Some of these positive attitudes and actions include:
Always help someone. You might be the only one who does
If it’s not yours, don’t take it. If it’s not true, don’t say it. If it’s not right, don’t do it.
Be thankful … for home, family, health, job, nature … it can be a LONG list.
No matter how we feel, get up, dress up, show up, and never give up!
Get help when you need it, but don’t give up!
Be kind! ALWAYS be kind to people of all ages. If only we would all be kind, it would change our world.
