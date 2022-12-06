Here we are at the time which for many people is the busiest time of year: Christmas and Hanukkah.
There are a multitude of holiday activities, family, church, social, school … most everywhere and everyday it seems our days are extraordinarily jammed with activities. And my goodness, who can forget about the presents! Christmas gifts, and more recently for Hanukkah, gifts, abound — they come from Santa, friends … and parents. Whatever your relationship to the gift recipient, consider one present all young people need, want, and (will eventually) cherish. As a parent, grandparent, aunt/uncle or a friend of children, let’s explore about how you can share your presence.
Attention: Put down your phone, take a break from your activity or chore and simply pay attention to the child(ren) in your life. Look at them. Listen to them. Ask questions about their day. I know you are busy but I am certain that as you intentionally show your interest in your young person, both of you will receive a great payoff.
Reading: When have you last read a book with your child? It’s such a rewarding experience for both of you. A bonus is that small children can sit on your lap. Most children identify favorite stories early in life. They love to hear you read it, especially if you do so with enthusiasm. When my children were little, they had definite favorites: “A Fly Went By” – my golly it seemed we read that book endlessly and most definitely repetitively. Then there is “The Best Nest” for which I sang some of the lines. Now my grandkids and great grandkids know both of those books and hear their parents (and me) read and sing these same stories. JOY!.
History: What do you know about your family history? This can include nationality, military service, skills, musical talents, and jobs that you, your parents and grandparents had. You may be quite surprised with the interest youth may have in the stories about your family.
Traditions: What traditions did you have as a child, or do you have now, that you can share with youth in your life? This time of year, that is an easy answer for me. Any individual who has been in my life at any point since I was in sixth grade knows that I bake Christmas cookies and make Christmas candy — big time! Various generations of cousins and friends have experienced this tradition over the years as have their children. This particular tradition has also become an experience (see next paragraph), sometimes with making and baking but especially with decorating Christmas cookies. Sure, the kitchen is a wreck when they finish but the joy and creativity them demonstrate becomes part of their childhood. What traditions will you share?
Experiences: Share your life experiences with your young people. It can be about simple life lessons or about things you did as during childhood. It’s very difficult for my kids and grandchildren to imagine me hopping up and down the length of the long driveway of my childhood home on a pogo stick. It makes them laugh; makes me laugh also. Share your love of activities. If you can, experience some of those activities with them now. Most all of my life I have lived on a creek where I had numerous adventures and found various treasures. I still live on a creek and now have three generations of family who all love all activities involving the creek. If you cannot physically experience these activities with your young people, show them photos of when you did. You will likely get a look of astonishment and exclamations of “You did that!?”
Just imagine the fun you will have with young people in your life as you give them your presence. You may well have other ideas and actions for sharing your presence. Go for it!
This time of year is often described as the season of joy. What joy for both you and the littles and youth in your life as you share with each other, listening and exploring life together.
