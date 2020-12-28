CLARKSVILLE — The stories of setbacks were easy to find during the 2020 pandemic, but the year also brought news of what could be one of the largest quality-of-life improvements in Southern Indiana in decades, if not generations.
A preliminary plan for a sprawling, amphibious shoreline park was unveiled in August. Designers and proponents of ORIGIN Park believe it could be a game-changer for Southern Indiana, featuring over 20 miles of trails, 4.5 miles of blueways and additional access to Silver Creek set within hundreds of acres of urban forest along the Ohio River.
And if the plan comes to fruition, Clarksville would be in the middle of ORIGIN Park.
While the project is estimated to take several years to complete if necessary approvals are granted, Clarksville began stepping up its efforts in 2020.
The town held public hearings and sought input on its proposed Riverfront Development District. A vote on the district, which has a preliminary design with ORIGIN Park as the centerpiece, is expected to be taken in 2021.
“The intent is to write a zoning code that will enable the park to go in, but yet also protect the properties around it so that speculators don’t come in and try to scoop up existing residential and downgrade the residential neighborhoods,” Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said.
Essentially, the goal is to keep a developer from snatching up 15 houses, razing the structures and building a hotel or gas station adjacent to the park.
Baity said if the park is constructed, the town wants a smooth transition from commercial properties through residential to eventually the recreational area.
“We want to protect that boundary,” he said.
Keeping projects on track
Though communication has been affected in terms of group planning and input, Baity said it’s been full-steam ahead for Clarksville since the initial precautions were taken to deal with COVID-19.
The town has moved forward with several infrastructure improvements and continued planning for future upgrades.
“We haven’t taken any projects off the books. We’ve slowed a couple down,” Baity said.
Including sewer work, the town has about 40 active projects.
The first phase of the Blackiston Mill Road project was completed in October, about three weeks ahead of schedule. The work included $2.2 million in improvements from the Lewis and Clark Parkway intersection to the rear of the Kroger building. The next phase, which is under design, will pick up there and continue to Altra Drive. Construction isn’t expected on the second phase until at least 2023.
The town is moving forward with construction of a new public works building near the wastewater treatment plant. Once completed, Baity said the structure will “allow us to combine a number of locations into one central public works facility.”
The town also made significant progress on its Main Street project as a means to bolster its downtown and provide connectivity to the recreational, residential and commercial developments in the area.
Baity said the north half of the project is about 85% complete.
As part of the project, town officials are hoping for substantial completion of the Clark Boulevard improvements ahead of the opening of a hotel in the former Colgate plant. Due to the pandemic, that development was delayed, but Baity said the town wants to be ready when it occurs.
“Our goal is to have our road completed whenever they open up the hotel,” he said.
The Gateway Crossing Apartments development continues to blossom, as Baity said Form G Companies is seeing major interest in the upscale units along Eastern Boulevard.
“There’s a hunger out there for nice, Class A apartments,” he said.
Adapting to the pandemic
But like all government entities, the pandemic forced Clarksville to adapt from its normal routine and deal with the health emergency. Baity said the town was fortunate in not having too many personnel issues in terms of employees contracting or being exposed to the virus.
The town spent about $400,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to assist local businesses with pandemic-related expenses. Clarksville also utilized some of its federal relief funding to print signage for local businesses.
While commerce was definitely affected by COVID-19, Baity said Clarksville establishments still largely had a solid 2020, considering the shutdowns and setbacks.
The town only saw about a 15% decline in tax receipts for real estate in its final dispersement for the year.
“When COVID first hit, everybody suggested 40 and 50 percent declines, but we didn’t see that,” he said.
The town is anticipating significant declines in income tax collections. Due to the state formula for collecting those taxes, the impact of record unemployment in 2020 won’t show up until 2022. Some have estimated declines by 25%, Baity said.
Building permits were up in 2020, as Baity said many homeowners took on small projects and additions during the pandemic.
Though businesses were forced to temporarily shut down, wastewater wasn’t really affected because residential use increased.
Following an early decline, the town’s collections in motor fuel taxes weren’t significantly affected by the pandemic, the town manager said.
With 2021 on the doorstep, Baity said Clarksville is prepared to continue infrastructure improvements, assist with quality-of-life developments and support its businesses and residents.
For more information, visit townofclarksville.com.
