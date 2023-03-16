After publishing our editorial Thursday calling for local law enforcement agencies, including the New Albany Police Department, to utilize body cameras, it was brought to our attention that the NAPD is in the progress of doing just that.
The New Albany City Council included funding for body cameras in the 2023 budget. As we understand it, the cameras have been purchased and NAPD officers are being trained on how to use them.
Kudos to the city council, NAPD Chief Todd Bailey and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan for taking this important step. We hope those cameras are put in operation soon, and we urge other local law enforcement that aren't utilizing this technology to follow suit.
