LOUISVILLE — Overnight lane closures are scheduled on the Lewis and Clark Bridge (KY 841/SR 265) the next two weeks to install new toll equipment. Closures are expected Sunday, June 4 through Saturday, June 17.
The upgraded equipment is part of RiverLink’s transition to a new toll service provider and investment in technology and services.
The closures are planned for the following dates and locations:
Sunday, June 4 — Friday, June 9: Inside lane and shoulder (both directions)
Sunday, June 11 — Friday, June 16: Outside lane and shoulder (both directions)
Closures are expected nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Drivers should be alert, watch for signage, and slow down in the work area.
The actual starting date and duration may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.