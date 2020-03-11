JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health and Scott Memorial Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Martin Padgett has been named 2019 CEO of the Year by LifePoint Health, a leading healthcare company dedicated to Making Communities Healthier. Padgett has also received the organization’s prestigious Fleetwood Award for operational excellence.
LifePoint’s CEO of the Year Award is presented annually to an outstanding leader within the organization who exemplifies the company’s core values of honesty, integrity and trustworthiness, inclusion, compassion and ethical and legal compliance, while demonstrating excellence in business operations and talent development.
Padgett, who serves in a dual role as CEO for Clark Memorial Health and Scott Memorial Health – both part of the Regional Health Network, a joint venture of LifePoint Health and Norton Healthcare – was recognized for his inspiring leadership and ability to bring teams together to drive growth and improvements in care and advance the hospitals’ mission of Making Communities Healthier.
“Martin is an exceptional leader whose deep commitment to our mission and passion for engaging with his communities have been a tremendous benefit to Jeffersonville and Scottsburg,” said Victor E. Giovanetti, FACHE, executive vice president of hospital operations for LifePoint, in a news release. “His ability to identify opportunities for Clark Memorial and Scott Memorial to work together to serve the healthcare needs of the region has resulted in a string of remarkable accomplishments for these facilities and has played an integral role in enhancing access to quality care for residents of Southern Indiana.”
Padgett received the award at LifePoint’s annual hospital leadership meeting in Nashville, where he also received the company’s Fleetwood Award.
The Fleetwood Award is presented to a deserving hospital leader who exemplifies the values and spirit of LifePoint’s former CEO, the late Jim Fleetwood. Fleetwood possessed a management style that emphasized collaboration and high standards; strong relationships with hospital employees and physicians; strength of judgment and character; and exemplary service to the community.
“Martin is a highly respected and poised executive who has set a fine example of leading with focus, compassion and unity,” said David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint, in the release. “He has driven a significant cultural shift at these two hospitals toward increased collaboration, which has ultimately led to better care for the communities they serve. We are proud to honor Martin with this year’s Fleetwood Award for his commitment to bringing people together to effect positive change and his dedication to finding new ways of Making Communities Healthier.”
Padgett boasts more than 30 years of industry experience, including 15 years as CEO of Clark Memorial Health, and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. He serves on numerous boards, including the Greater Clark County Schools Foundation, Metro United Way, One Southern Indiana, Louisville Metro YMCA and the Indiana Hospital Association – the latter two for which he has also served as past chairman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.