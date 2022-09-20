CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. recently began patching work on Ind. 265, from Interstate 65 to just west of Ind. 62 in Clark County.
Patching is being completed under single-lane closures on weekends, with potential for intermittent work on week nights.
Restrictions are scheduled to begin around 7 p.m. on Fridays and end around 6 a.m. on Mondays. The contractor is currently working on Ind. 265 eastbound to coordinate with the upcoming westbound directional closure on the Sherman Minton Renewal project. Work on westbound lanes of Ind. 265 will follow.
The $1.4 million contract will patch just under two miles of concrete pavement on Ind. 265. Patching work is expected to be complete in early November.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and use extra caution when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
