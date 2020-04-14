Integrated Pest Management approaches for corn and soy bean production will be delivered by Zoom (a free virtual classroom download using computer or smart phone.) The workshops will be at 7 p.m. on April 23, May 20 and June 25.
Clark County Extension is putting together the three-part workshop on Integrated Pest Management in corn and soybeans. The classes will look at the common pests of corn and soybeans, how Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approaches can help reduce farm costs, increase farm profits, minimize on environmental impacts and increase land sustainability.
The class agenda:
• April 23: The basic principles of IPM approaches
• May 20: Common Indiana pests of corn and soybeans and their impacts on production
June 25: The application of IPM approaches to the common pest of corn and soybeans
The cost of all three classes is $20 per participant. You can also decide to participate in one or two of these classes. The cost per class is $10. Registration and payment need to be made to Clark County Extension no later than April 20 for the first class, May 18 for the second class and June 22 for the last class.
To participate, call the Clark County Extension office to register and mail your check to the Clark County Extension office together with names and email addresses of participants. All checks should be made payable to Purdue Extension, Clark County.
Please note that we will need a minimum number of registrants for this event to come on. For information call Clark County Purdue Extension Office at 812-256-4591.
