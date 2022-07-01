Have you ever tried to drive a car that runs perfectly but has no brakes or very little braking action? It is terrible (and dangerous). A car that has wonderful brakes but an engine that doesn’t work is also a big problem. (I can show you such a car right now.) Likewise, it is not good if a person has energy to burn but can’t relax and sleep. Sleeping all the time with no energy is a recipe for disaster, too.
This does not diminish the value of the first item in those two pairs. I want my car to run well and to attain good, safe speeds. And I love it when I have lots of energy. The interesting thing, though, is that I can drive my car at good speeds with more confidence if I have good brakes. I can work harder if I know that later I will be able to rest and sleep. The complement enhances the value of the other item.
The political philosophy upon which this nation was beautifully founded stressed freedom — also called liberties and rights. Freedom of speech, freedom of the press, religious freedom, and more are basic to this nation. To give them up would move us toward autocracy and a far more restricted life and society.
But does freedom also have a complement? The answer is a definite “Yes.” That complement is responsibility. I need to use and value my freedoms, but to do so, I must use them responsibly. In my freedom of speech, I must use it for honesty and truth and not for lies and deception. Without that responsibility, my speech can do far more harm than good. With freedom of the press, it should be used to report the facts and the truth but not to slander and distort. Without that responsibility, our society suffers greatly. In my use of religious freedom, I must not do things that are harmful to others such as promoting prejudice and intolerance. In short, if each of our freedoms is not used responsibly, it becomes a liability rather than the great good it should be.
Recently, this same point has been brought out by actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, with respect to gun rights. He argued that the freedom to own or not to own a gun requires gun owners and all of us to act responsibly.
He wrote, “To find common ground on this issue, both sides are going to have to answer the call and reach for the higher ground of our collective responsibility. . . . For ourselves, our children, and our fellow Americans, we have a duty to be responsible gun owners. Please do yours and protect the Second Amendment through gun responsibility. It’s time for real leaders to step up and do what’s right, so we can each and all just keep livin’.”
Near the end of World War II, Carl L. Becker delivered five valuable lectures in political philosophy at the University of Michigan designed to contrast healthy freedom in a democracy with the dangerous views of democracy’s enemies. The lectures may be found in his book, “Freedom and Responsibility in the American Way of Life.”
In a key passage, he wrote, “Freedom unrestrained by responsibility becomes mere license; responsibility unchecked by freedom becomes mere arbitrary power.”
So, what happens if a freedom is not coupled with responsibility? In a word, disaster. If I do not use my freedoms responsibly, I will not be trusted, and others will be harmed. Indeed, if this becomes widespread, the society of freedom will become a society of danger and of general mistrust.
It is good to emphasize our freedoms and to fight to preserve them — as long as the emphasis and fight always links FREEDOM with its complement — RESPONSIBILITY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.