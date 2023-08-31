Quilt

Donna Hampton designed and constructed this quilt that features the names of Piankeshaw Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution descendants, their ancestors and their state of service.

To commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution-Piankeshaw Chapter, a special quilt was crafted to honor 41 of the members’ ancestors. This quilt is also one of the chapter’s many projects leading up to America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. Donna Hampton designed and constructed this special work of art. It features the names of descendants, their ancestors, and their state of service. The Patriot Quilt will be on display in the Summer Kitchen of the Scribner House.

