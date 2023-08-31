To commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution-Piankeshaw Chapter, a special quilt was crafted to honor 41 of the members’ ancestors. This quilt is also one of the chapter’s many projects leading up to America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. Donna Hampton designed and constructed this special work of art. It features the names of descendants, their ancestors, and their state of service. The Patriot Quilt will be on display in the Summer Kitchen of the Scribner House.
Piankeshaw Chapter of DAR quilt honors members' ancestors
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- New bicycle store opens in Jeffersonville
- Southern Indiana resident still at-large following FBI drug bust
- Borden-Henryville focuses on 'science of reading' approach
- Daily Farm serves up sustainability and shares with everyone
- Greentree Pet Center is celebrating 50 years of business
- Charlestown doughnut shop reopens after owner's medical scare
- Jeffersonville man charged with assaulting officers during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Floyd Central posts walk-off win
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons down Lions
- Mai's Thai has been serving authentic cuisine for 23 years in Jeffersonville
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.