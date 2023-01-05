The Piankeshaw Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution has planned many events during 2023 to celebrate its celebrate its 125th anniversary as well as America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.
The chapter was founded on Oct. 15, 1898, under the temporary name of New Albany Chapter. Mary Cardwell was the organizing Regent along with 18 Charter Members. A committee later chose to rename the chapter. Piankeshaw was chosen in honor of the Algonquin Indian Tribe that lived in New Albany and provided aid through their treaty with George Rogers Clark.
In 1917, the chapter bought the historic Scribner House for $1,500 from Miss Hattie Scribner. The Scribner House, the first frame house in New Albany, was built in 1814 by Joel Scribner. The Piankeshaw Chapter is devoted to the preservation of this important part of Southern Indiana history. The house serves as a museum and chapter meeting location.
“We ask our friends in Southern Indiana to share memories of the Scribner House, your American Revolution ancestor, or any historic, fun facts about our area,” says Regent Shelly Doss. “These will be collected and archived for future generations to enjoy.” These can be emailed to admin@scribnerhouse.org, or mailed to P.O. Box 881, New Albany, IN 47151-0881.
For a list of future events, go to: www.scribnerhouse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.