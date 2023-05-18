The Pleasant Grove Homemakers had several meetings and events from March through May.
March meeting
The March meeting was at the home of Rebecca Smitson. Roll call was answered by telling of a noteworthy thing we had learned recently, and was answered by Lana Abbott, Donna Baugh, Patty Baxter and grandson Luke, Lois Ketterer, Wanda Vandeventer, John and Orelyn Hallows, Jeanie Bowen, Rebecca Smitson, Janice Jones and guests Larry and Phyllis Smitson, Marilyn Sayre and Terri Goodwin.
Discussion was held about upcoming district meeting in Seymour, the First Book reading program for children, quilt tickets and program planning for next year. Wanda Vandeventer won the door prize, and lunch was enjoyed.
Spring District meeting
On March 2, nine members of Pleasant Grove, as well as members of district clubs met at Seymour for the Spring District meeting. State officers in attendance shared information on state news and June Conference plans. Author Donna Cronk entertained with reflections and memories and things we collect. Lunch and door prizes were enjoyed.
April meeting
The April 12 meeting was at the home of Jeanie Bowen. After an opening of the pledge to the American flag and homemakers creed, a song was sung, and roll call of telling how to be a “best friend” was answered by members Lana Abbott, Donna and Mike Baugh, Patty Baxter, Jeanie Bowen, John and Orelyn Hallows, Janice Jones, Lois Ketterer, and Wanda Vandeventer. Guests were Phyllis and Larry Smitson, Terri Goodwin and Marilyn Sayre. Jeanie gave a devotional about the three trees.
Discussion was held about dues, the district meeting and international day that were just attended, 1st book reading program to Head Start children, and upcoming Achievement Day.. Items are being collected for a kitchen basket to be included in a silent auction at state conference.
Donna won the door prize and Patty and Wanda won game prizes, Plans are being made for a new club to be formed for younger members, probably meeting in evenings. Orelyn presented an interesting lesson on the Language of flowers and lunch was enjoyed by all. Next meeting will be May 10 at the home of Patty Baxter.
May meeting
The May meeting will be hosted by Patty Baxter. Anyone interested in information about Home Extension Clubs can call the office at 812-256-4591.
