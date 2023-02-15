Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club enjoyed a Christmas party at the Ladies Union Club. A ham luncheon and exchange of gifts was enjoyed by all.
In January the meeting was held in the home of Jeanie Bowen. Several members enjoyed the meeting, a pitch-in luncheon and a lesson on the importance of water.
The February meeting was held at the home of Wanda Vandeventer. Roll call was about your favorite amusement park ride and was answered by members Lana Abbott, Patty Baxter, Jeanie Bowen, Jenny Collins, Betty Dalton, John and Orelyn Hallows, Ruth Howes, Lois Ketterer, Rebecca Smitson and Wanda. Wanda gave devotions on the Diary of a Bible and an amusing reading about Chocolate Lovers. Door prizes were won by Lois and Patty. Upcoming District Day and International Day were discussed and a lesson given by Orelyn on “Responding to Color as We Age.” Wanda showed a memorial video on her late husband, Dr. Larry Vandeventer. The March meeting will be at Rebecca’s house.
