The Pleasant Grove Home Extension Homemakers met recently at the home of Lois Ketterer. President John Hallows presided with the pledge and song.
Roll call was answered by members Lana Abbott, Donna Baugh, Patty Baxter, Jeanie Bowen, Jenny Collins, Janice Jones, Rebecca Smitson, Wanda Vandeventer, Orlyn Hallows and John and Lois Ketterer. The question for answering the roll was what we were thankful for.
Lois Ketterer gave the monthly devotions and a report was given on the recent trip to Autumn on the River. Plans were made for the annual Holiday Bazaar at the Clark County 4-H Center and for the upcoming club Christmas party planned for Dec. 14 at the Ladies Union Clubhouse.
The door prize was won by Orlyn Hallows and two Thanksgiving games were played, followed by a pitch-in luncheon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.