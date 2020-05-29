Residents at Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany have been staying busy, whether celebrating a more-than-100-year birthday, participating in a dinner with a Robin Hood theme or honoring those who take care of them.
featured
Plenty of activity at Autumn Woods
-
-
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Manfred "Sonny" T. Kraft Sr., 84, of New Albany, passed away May 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd. He was born May 6, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Manfred H. and Elizabeth Roach Kraft. He was retired from AT&T and a member of Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany. In addition to …
Most Popular
Articles
- Northwest Ordinance Distilling in New Albany announces $40 million expansion
- New Albany Police investigating weekend shooting
- State Street businesses assess damage following fire
- 116-acre Chapel Lake Park dedicated in Jeffersonville
- Long-time NAHS teacher Lee Kelly passes away
- New Albany turns down $50,000 request for homeless shelter
- Man charged with setting home on fire with family inside
- RESTART Act would extend PPP forgiveness, provide more business loans
- Warrant issued for suspect in 2019 judges' shooting
- Abbey Road could be 'unicorn' of festivals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.