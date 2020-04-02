There is a shower chance this weekend in Southern Indiana, but you’ll certainly have plenty of dry time to enjoy outside!
Saturday morning starts milder than previous mornings with lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees. We’ll see a gradual increase in cloud cover during the day on Saturday with an approaching cold front. This puts us into a cloudy situation by Saturday afternoon, but the warm air surging in ahead of the front will boost high temperatures into the lower to middle 70s. That front will be weakening as it crosses through Saturday night into early Sunday morning, so the shower chance during that time will stay low with only light rainfall totals expected.
Sunday will start with that shower chance continuing from Saturday night, but we’ll likely be completely dry by afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, which doesn’t mean we won’t see a few peeks of sun during the afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 70s behind the front. That’s not much of a temperature change, right? That’s how weak this cold front will be.
Increased chances for showers and even thunderstorms will be with us Monday through Wednesday of next week as highs continue to top out in the 70s. Once a more significant cold front passes through mid next week that will take high temperatures back down into the 50s and 60s. The rain chance won’t go away completely late next week as additional weaker systems may move in.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Cloudy, isolated shower late (20%)
HIGH: 75°
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy , isolated shower early (20%)
HIGH: 72°
