The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown makes its season debut on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square.
A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturday, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt too. The Charlestown City Sing-Along Group will provide musical entertainment.
The market, held at Main and Main Cross Streets, will run weekly until Aug. 26. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more or to become a vendor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.