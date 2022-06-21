Rookie Shaw, son of Ryan and Casey Shaw of Pekin, was awarded first place recognition in the Poppy Poster Contest at the June meeting of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42 of Floyds Knobs.
Rookie is 10 years old, has just finished 4th grade, and is home-schooled. His grandparents are Mike and Judy O’Leary of Floyds Knobs. Rookie’s poster will advance to the State level for judging at Department Convention in July.
Unit Poppy Chairman Ann Carr said the poster contest is just one of several ways their Unit uses to create awareness of the significance of the poppy.
More than 25 million red crepe paper poppies are made each year by disabled veterans in 40 states, and more than $300,000 is paid back to them annually for making the poppies.
Proceeds received from the distribution of the poppies annually amounts to more than $2 million nationwide. Every donated dollar received is used in direct support of Veterans.
