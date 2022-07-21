On Saturday, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s phone number was switched to the simpler 988 while its name was changed to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Lifeline’s changing the number to a mere three digits — to which people can also send texts — is expected to bring the service millions more calls per year.
Lifeline, the nationwide hotline for mental health emergencies, will keep its old number, 800-273-TALK (8255), active indefinitely.
And its website — https://988lifeline.org/ — offers specific information for those experiencing suicidal ideation who are Black, mothers, Native American, youth, veterans, LGBTQ+ and those who have survived past attempts.
Those fielding 988 calls will discuss the individual’s circumstances, then find out where they’re calling from and reroute them to a local counselor, though in Indiana, only 62% of the 45,679 calls made to the service in 2020 were answered in-state, due to its funding and staffing levels.
Christina Crist, executive director of Terre Haute-based Team of Mercy, said, “It’s a great move going forward, to one, help break the stigma and two, underscore the importance around mental health, crisis and suicide. 911 was the major three-digit number, and adding this is the country recognizing we have to take this seriously.”
Hamilton Center President and CEO Melvin L. Burks agreed.
“If you think about 911, we all know that if there is an emergency, this is the number to call,” Burks said. “Over time, we are hoping that our community understands when there is a mental and behavioral health crisis, the new number to dial is 988. We want this to become the norm, so that people needing support can reach out to this number with confidence that their concern will be listened to and that help is available.”
Burks added, “This helped set the stage for us to consider bold ways that we could place the needs of mental health at the forefront of our thinking. Over time, the gradual scale up of the 988 initiative will help us keep the conversation going, beginning with our own mobile devices.”
Rachel Reed, chief programming officer of Mental Health America of West Central Indiana, was also enthused.
“It’s fantastic,” Red said. “It’s easier to remember and it’s direct. It will connect people to the resources they need.”
Noting Lifeline has added a chat box online, she added, “They’re providing easier access, which is so important, and people will talk to someone who is trained for a crisis. That’s such a benefit.”
Making such a life-or-death phone number as easy to remember as possible seems like a no-brainer of an idea, so why didn’t it happen sooner?
“It’s human nature to recoil from change,” Crist said. “But good advocates spoke loudly enough to make the change. This is not a little change — this is a national change.”
Like other mental health experts, Crist expects the new number’s convenience will encourage more people to take advantage of the line. “In order for it to be utilized, we all have to do a great job marketing it, advertising it, getting it out on social medial,” she said. “Community members around the U.S. need to get the word out and when they do, they will be saving lives.”
