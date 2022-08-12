Our Lady of Providence High School is pleased to announce that the College Board has recognized 46 seniors and recent graduates as AP Scholars in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement Program (AP) Exams taken in May 2022.
Earning the commendation of AP Scholar are seniors Abigail Adams of Sellersburg, Jackson Bettler of Clarksville, Savanna Gohmann of New Albany, Caelea Graf of Memphis, Regan Hinton of Clarksville, Audrey Howell of Sellersburg, Logan Hutchins of Greenville, Nathan Huynh of New Albany, Madeline Kaiser of New Albany, Avery Miiller of Floyds Knobs, Samantha Murphy of New Albany, Grace Purichia of New Albany, Madaleine Reed of Sellersburg, Ethan Richards of Sellersburg, Eric Riddle of Floyds Knobs, Emma Scharre of New Albany, Aidan Singleton of Jeffersonville, John Walthers of New Albany, and Katherine Weber of New Salisbury; and recent graduates Sarah Boehm of New Albany, Brandon Carl of New Albany, Cade Carver of Sellersburg, Tyrone Davis of Jeffersonville, Samwise Garcia of Jeffersonville, Brayden Gronotte of New Albany, Joseph A. Kaiser of New Albany, Lauren McCombs of New Albany, Maya Paris of New Albany, AJ Richards of New Albany, Kaitlyn Riggs of Floyds Knobs, Nathan Ross of Jeffersonville, Ella Tichy of New Albany, David Wade of Sellersburg, and Cooper Wilmes of Louisville. The AP Scholar Award is for those students earning an average score of three or higher on a five-point scale on three or more AP exams taken.
Earning the commendation of AP Scholar with Honor Award are seniors Benjamin Kelly of New Albany and J. Alex Kemp of New Albany; and recent graduates Sydney Allen of Jeffersonville, Zach Applewhite of Floyds Knobs, Mercedes Benjamin of New Albany, Allison Mercer of Jeffersonville, and Hayden Vissing of New Albany. The AP Scholar with Honor Award is for those students earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
Earning the commendation of AP Scholar with Distinction Award are senior Maci Hoskins of Charlestown and recent graduates Maddie Beyl of Sellersburg, Dallas Bonnet of Borden, Kaden Connin of New Albany, and Zach Van Wie of Clarksville. The AP Scholar with Distinction Award is for those students earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and a 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Providence offers 10 AP courses in a variety of subjects in science, math, computer science, English, and social studies, as well as dual-credit courses in those subjects plus world language and communications through Ivy Tech Community College and Advance College Project (ACP) via Indiana University Bloomington.
