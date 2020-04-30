FLOYD COUNTY — Spring will soon be here and that means nicer weather with more time spent outdoors.
Take this free opportunity to start walking and moving more. Walking is a popular form of physical activity — and good for your health. Only half of all American adults get the recommended amount of physical activity. Lack of physical activity is directly related to the occurrence of adult obesity and overweight. Regular physical activity can lower risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, depression, and falls in older adults. Walking is an excellent way for most people to increase their physical activity. It is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle. Walking is accessible to almost anyone, does not require specific skills or fancy workout clothes and equipment.
Need some motivation to get started but don’t have time to attend a class? ‘Get WalkIN’ is a free, e-mail based walking program offered through Purdue Extension in Floyd County. The program starts May 11. Participants can sign-up, walk on their own and receive e-mailed support and information. Participants will complete two short online surveys.
Any resident of Floyd County who is 18 years and older may enroll. If you are interested in enrolling or want more information, email Janet Steffens, M.Ed., Floyd County Extension Educator, jsteffens@purdue.edu or call 812-948-5470 and leave a message. The extension staff is working remotely but responds to calls each day.
