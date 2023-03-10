Purdue Extension Floyd County 4-H is hosting a multitude of educational programming throughout this month. All events have limited space and will fill up fast. All program fees will include a membership into the Floyd County 4-H Program if the attendee is not currently a member!
Digital Photography Workshop
Do you want to learn the basics of digital photography? Join the Intro to Digital Photography Workshop to learn how the camera works, essentials of exposure, lighting, composition, plus best practices for photographing different subjects. Then, put your skills into practice with a fun photography scavenger hunt (outdoors, weather permitting). This program is open to grades 3-12, scheduled for Saturday, March 18 from 9:30 - 11 a.m. at Newlin Hall, 2818 Green Valley Rd., New Albany. Workshop led by professional photographer, Annie Dash.
Non-member fee: $20, member fee: free.
Be sure to bring a charged digital camera or cell phone with plenty of storage available.
Wilderness Explorer SPARK Club
Join us for a day of outdoor fun!. Participants will get to learn hands-on with animals and plants gaining knowledge about our ecosystems right here in our back yards. The special day will be Wednesday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 7-12, at Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. Program fee is $15.
Come dressed to be outside all day and wear appropriate footwear.
Chef University: Breakfast Edition
Youth will prepare a recipe designed to help them learn a new cooking technique, science skill and learn about nutrition! After Working as a team to prepare their recipe, youth will taste their creations. All participants will receive a cookbook. The event will be Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 3-8. Program fee is $20.
The event will take place at the Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany
For more information and to register for any of the programs contact the Purdue Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
