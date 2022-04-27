LOUISVILLE — Runners participating in the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon® can pick up their race packets beginning Thursday at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Race Expo and Packet Pick-Up. More than 8,000 people are expected to attend the two-day Race Expo in Hall B of the Kentucky International Convention Center, open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.
Late registration for runners is also available at the Expo until noon on Friday. Late registration fees for the miniMarathon are $105 and $115 for the Marathon.
The Race Expo showcases the latest in health and fitness products, athletic apparel, shoes and accessories and the Derby Festival’s official Race Gear will be available for purchase. The Expo also features packet pick-up for the miniMarathon and Marathon.
2022 marks the 49th year for the miniMarathon and the 21st year for the Marathon and is the largest day of road racing in Kentucky. For the 2022 event, the Derby Festival is offering multiple options for participants including the miniMarathon (half marathon), the full Marathon, and a Marathon Relay; plus virtual races for both the half and full marathon.
More information on this year’s road races can be found online at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.