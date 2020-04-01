NEW ALBANY — Rainbow Blossom in New Albany is offering free curbside service, available seven days a week. Pick-up times may vary, so check with the store.
Beginning today, home delivery service will be available within a 10-mile radius of the store. Delivery service will cost $10 and delivery will occur on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 12-5 p.m.
Rainbow Blossom is partnering with Ready Valet, a Louisville based valet service whose business has suffered due to recent event cancellations, to offer delivery to the community.
Orders must be placed by phone or website by 7 p.m. the day prior to service and credit card payment will be taken over the phone once the order has been confirmed. As the service is being tested, the maximum number of items is 15.
Curbside and Delivery service will continue for the foreseeable future. Based on market trends and the inevitable changes in shopping experiences due to COVID-19, the services may eventually expand to include an online shopping cart and no item limits. To learn more, please visit www.RainbowBlossom.com/Delivery-or-Curbside
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.