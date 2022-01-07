LOUISVILLE — WAVE 3 weather forecasters were warning Friday to get ready for another cold night with a slow warm-up beginning Saturday after two days of snow and brutally cold weather hit the region.
Saturday is expected to reach into the 40s by evening. Most of the day is dry, but rain chance will increase by the evening as the next front approaches. That rain will begin Saturday night and carry over into Sunday morning.
Temperatures will hover in the 40s during the overnight hours into early Sunday. Rain will be around for a good chunk of the day Sunday but will taper off starting in the evening, leaving behind two-thirds of an inch to one-and-a-half inches of rainfall.
The winter storm that hit the state Thursday and the snow and ice it left behind on roadways caused Kentucky transportation officials to continue to tell residents to stay home even Friday morning.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had warned Thursday that the snow hitting his state was “both real and dangerous,” with hundreds of car crashes across the state.
Some areas had already received more than a half-foot by early afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Ron Steve said. Beshear declared a state of emergency and said he deployed teams of the Kentucky National Guard to help in the response, particularly at interstate closures. Search and rescue teams were activated for safety checks on stranded motorists.
Beshear closed state offices at noon Thursday and later extended the closure through Friday.
By Thursday evening, Beshear said in an update on social media that I-75 at the Fayette/Madison County line and I-64 in Clark County were back open.
The Associated Press reported that same winter storm blanketed other parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday.
Nashville saw 6.3 inches of snowfall on Thursday, shattering the city’s previous Jan. 6 record of 4 inches that had stood since 1977, the National Weather Service said.
Freezing rain and sleet coated areas around the Tennessee-Alabama state border, said Scott Unger, a meteorologist for the service in Nashville.
Authorities urged people to travel only when necessary, as Metro Nashville Police reported accidents and other driving woes that snarled and slowed several roads.
Police in the city reported dozens of wrecks on the road by the early afternoon. A bevy of crashes and other issues bottlenecked drivers on multiple interstates in the region.
Along the Kentucky border, authorities in Montgomery County, Tennessee, were dealing with dozens of crashes as well, including a wreck that killed one person involving a commercial vehicle on Interstate 24, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Bill Miller.
Tennessee Department of Transportation regional spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds tweeted Thursday that the agency is “clearing as much as we can but issues will continue as snow continues to fall and temps drop.”
With temperatures expected to plummet overnight, everything on the ground froze and created treacherous road conditions Friday.
Schools around Tennessee canceled classes and governments temporarily closed their buildings, as far west as Memphis and Shelby County, which saw a dose of ice and snow. Gov. Bill Lee shuttered state offices across Tennessee. Nashville and Memphis both saw their share of canceled flights.
The largest snowfall by Thursday evening was 8 to 9 inches in a swath from Elizabethtown to Bardstown and Nicholasville to Lexington, said meteorologist Brian Schoettmer of the weather service’s Louisville office. Eastern Kentucky recorded 6 to 8 inches, and far western Kentucky had about 3 inches (8 centimeters).
In Elizabethtown, officials said a pileup of 20 to 30 cars in snowy conditions Thursday afternoon closed both lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Kentucky transportation officials said the snow fell so fast that by the time they finished plowing some routes, they were already snow-covered again.
First lady Jill Biden cancelled her trip planned for Thursday to view damage from last month’s tornado in Bowling Green, Kentucky.