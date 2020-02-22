EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a three-part series about the upcoming Floyd County Relay for Life event, June 5, at Scribner Middle School.
In 1985, Dr. Gordon Klatt, “Gordy” as he was known, was working in Tacoma, Wash., as a colorectal surgeon. He saw, all too often, the effects of cancer on his patients. He decided to take his love of running marathons and partner that with his desire to help his local American Cancer Society office by fundraising.
Dr. Klatt raised money through pledges for spending 24 hours walking and running the circle track at the University of Puget Sound, as friends, family, and some of his patients cheered him on. During that 24-hour period, he walked and ran over 83 miles and raised an amazing $27,000. He decided to get others involved by inviting teams of people to participate the following year. In 1986, there were 19 teams walking in the first Relay For Life event, raising $33,000.
So, why is this such a big deal? In 1985, five-year relative survival for men and women of all races who had cancer was only 52.8%. Fast forward 30-plus years, and the five-year relative survival is now 69.8%! The increase in cancer survival is likely multifactorial, but credit has to be given to all the research that has led to monumental discoveries in genetics and the development of a whole new area of pharmaceuticals in the field of immunotherapy.
It is estimated that there will be 1,806,590 new cases of cancer in 2020 and 606,520 deaths (that is approximately 1,700 people dying every day) as a result of cancer. In Indiana, it is estimated that there will be 37,940 new cases of cancer this year with 13,630 deaths. The current lifetime probability of being diagnosed with an invasive (at least stage 1) cancer is 40.1% in men and 38.7% in women.
The American Cancer Society’s mission is to lead the fight toward having a world free of cancer. Each year, there are more than 5,000 Relay For Life events taking place in over 20 countries around the world! The dollars raised at each of these events are invested in cancer research and aids in the development of new treatments to help those suffering from cancer. The money also helps support the many patients by providing information. This includes providing personal health managers to organize the information that patients receive after their diagnosis. It also includes a plethora of resources about site-specific cancers, treatments, side effects and information for caregivers as well. Funds are also allocated for cancer prevention, education, and early detection programs as well programs that help provide free rides to treatment and lodging for patients who must travel for treatment.
Dr. Klatt realized many years ago that he couldn’t do it alone. We can all make a difference and help to support the mission of a world free of cancer. Join us for Floyd County’s Relay For Life on Friday, June 5, at Scribner Middle School. To find out more, go to https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=96637
Michele Hoskins is Mission Chair for Floyd County Relay for Life
