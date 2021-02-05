‘The Scriptures of Lent/Spring’
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for the virtual retreat “The Scriptures of Lent/Spring." Each virtual session will take place from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., on Thursdays during Lent, including Feb. 18 and 25; as well as March 4, 11, 18 and 25.
Each session will be facilitated by a preacher, teacher or Scripture scholar. Scripture passages will be provided or participants may use their own Bibles.
Cost is $5 per session or $25 for all six sessions. The registration deadline is Feb. 15 or three days before each session. Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
Virtual Alpaca encounter set
Plan to visit Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, virtually and meet the famous alpacas during the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice Virtual Alpaca Encounter. The event will take place from 10a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
Join facilitator Lorrie Heber, director of White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, and learn why the alpacas are so beneficial for the center’s USDA-certified organic farm. Learn about their fiber and more, including watching a demonstration on how to felt an ornament from alpaca fiber.
Cost to attend is $15 plus an additional $10 for each alpaca ornament felting kit. Heber said the felting kits are ordered at registration and participants may pick them up at the WVC Farm Store or have them mailed in time for the event. The mailing option will include a small shipping fee.
The registration deadline is Feb. 19. Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2932 or emailing wvc@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.