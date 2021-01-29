Sisters to host virtual Taize
Join the Sisters of Providence for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes …”
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the virtual gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The hourlong service includes prayer, beautiful music and a time for silence, spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful.
Find the link to the livestream at Taize.SistersofProvidence.org.
For more information, call 812-535-2952.
