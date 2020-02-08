Second Baptist Church celebrating Black History Month
Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., New Albany, will be celebrating Black History Month during the 11 a.m. services during February with inspirational speeches, music and elders will tell stories of their prayers and past experiences.
On Feb. 23, at 3:30 p.m. a musical concert will feature Dr. David Lamb, Perion Sharp, soprano, Thomas Largent, Baritone, Austin T. Smith, Baritone as special guest.
The community is invited to come and help celebrate Black History Month.
First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville
“The Miracle Maker” is the theme of February’s lineup of Sunday worship messages at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville, 2402 East Tenth St. Lead Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s Scripture-based series will focus on the following topics from Feb. 9-23: ”Who’s Hungry?” (John 6:1-15), “Friends in LOWERED Places” (Mark 2:1-12), and “In the Eye of the Storm” (Mark 4:35-41).
A hearing assistance system may be requested at the sound desk at the rear of the sanctuary. Classes for all ages are offered each Sunday morning at 9:15, and a nursery is provided during both hours. A large display near the Welcome Center lists all life groups/classes, teachers, topics, and locations for the convenience of members and guests, who are welcome to all activities and services.
For more details about the church or its activities, call the office at 812-283-6136.
St. Michael’s Catholic Church
St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 11400 Farmers Lane, Greenville, (formerly Bradford), will sponsor a spaghetti dinner with Italian meat sauce, 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the church.
Cost: Adults $10, children $5
There will be chances available on a Zero Turn Mower or a Mule donated by Jacobi Sales, INC.
Ohio Falls United Methodist
Ohio Falls United Methodist Church, 917 S. Virginia Ave., Clarksville, will sponsor a Relay for Life kick-off luncheon and white elephant auction, Sunday, Feb. 9, in the church fellowship hall. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., followed by the white elephant auction.
The church will have a team participating in the Clark County Relay For Life, May 16 at the Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
A Celtic Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 321 E Market St., Jeffersonville. This service is a contemplative service that invites you into candlelight, scripture, prayer, poetry, music, and short periods of silence. All are welcome. You are also welcome to join us at 6:30 for a short contemplative practice.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, New Albany
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1015 E. Main St., New Albany, presents a New Short Play Festival consisting of both 10 minute and two minute plays on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are by donation and all proceeds will benefit The Pet Food Pantry of St. Paul’s. The event will be in the gallery of the Kent Mansion on historic Mansion Row in New Albany.
The theme for this play festival is “We’ve Had the Time of our Lives.” Two hundred entries came from all over the country. Local theater directors choose 10 plays to be performed as staged readings with 10 very talented actors from Kentuckiana reading these new works.
Doors open at 2 p.m. with the performance beginning at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served and seating is limited. Call 812-944-0413 or email parishoffice@stpaulna.org for more information.
Edwardsville United Methodist Church
Edwardsville United Methodist Church, 4830 State Road 62, Georgetown, will sponsor a Stephen Ministry Workshop, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Stephen Ministry program is a complete system for training and organizing laypeople to provide one-to-one Christian care to hurting people in and around your congregation. The Workshop allows you to experience a sample of the training Stephen Ministers receive so they may provide ongoing care. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Please register online at http:/www.stephenministry.org/workshop or call 314-428-2600. Registration will be accepted the morning of the workshop. For more information about the workshop, call the church at 812-945-2939.
DePauw Methodist
The DePauw Methodist Thrift Shop, across from New Albany High School, is in need of donations, especially household items and furniture. The Thrift Shop supports the missions of the church, but also helps families in the community who need help at no cost to the family. The Thrift Shop is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can also be taken to the Thrift Shop on Tuesday’s from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
