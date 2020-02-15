Second Baptist Church
Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., New Albany, will be celebrating Black History Month during the 11 a.m. services during February with inspirational speeches, music and elders will tell stories of their prayers and past experiences.
On Feb. 23, at 3:30 p.m., a Musical Concert will feature Dr. David Lamb, Perion Sharp, soprano, Thomas Largent, Baritone, Austin T. Smith, Baritone as special guest.
The community is invited to come and help celebrate Black History Month.
First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville
“The Miracle Maker” is the theme of February’s lineup of Sunday worship messages at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville, 2402 East Tenth St. Lead Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s Scripture-based series will focus on the following topics “Friends in LOWERED Places” (Mark 2:1-12), Feb. 16 and “In the Eye of the Storm” (Mark 4:35-41), Feb. 23.
A hearing assistance system may be requested at the sound desk at the rear of the sanctuary. Classes for all ages are offered each Sunday morning at 9:15, and a nursery is provided during both hours. A large display near the Welcome Center lists all life groups/classes, teachers, topics, and locations for the convenience of members and guests, who are welcome to all activities and services.
INFORMATION
For more details about the church or its activities, call the office at 812-283-6136.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
Fr. Rick, Rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, New Albany, since 2012, will celebrate his final two services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 after 35 years as an ordained priest in The Episcopal Church. Throughout those 35 years Fr. Rick has not only shown a love for Christ, but also for the Arts.
Centenary United Methodist
The Centenary United Methodist Men are sponsoring an all-you-can eat, pancake an sausage dinner, presented by Chris Cakes, on Tuesday, Feb. 25 (Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday), from 5 to 7 p.m. at Park Christian Church, 2231 Green Valley Road, New Albany. This is a show in itself. He makes the pancakes and flips them in the air for you to catch. A lot of fun for all. Cost is $7 in advance, $10 at the door. Children under the age of 5 are free, ages 6 – 12, $4. Call 502-777-9280 for tickets. This event will support the following mission programs in New Albany: The Fire Safety and Burn Prevention Program for preschool and elementary age children, presented by the New Albany Fire Department, and a Free Christmas Store to help needy children in the elementary school right across the street from our church. This store will be a place where parents can come to pick out gifts for their children at no cost.
Edwardsville United Methodist Church
Edwardsville United Methodist Church, 4830 State Road 62, Georgetown, will sponsor a Stephen Ministry Workshop, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Stephen Ministry program is a complete system for training and organizing lay people to provide one-to-one Christian care to hurting people in and around your congregation. The workshop allows you to experience a sample of the training Stephen Ministers receive so they may provide ongoing care. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Please register online at http:/www.stephenministry.org/workshop or call 314-428-2600. Registration will be accepted the morning of the workshop. For more information about the workshop, call the church at 812-945-2939.
Web Site: www.eumc.me
DePauw Methodist
The DePauw Methodist Thrift Shop, across from New Albany High School, is in need of donations, especially household items and furniture. The Thrift Shop supports the missions of the church, but also helps families in the community who need help at no cost to the family. The Thrift Shop is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can also be taken to the Thrift Shop on Tuesday’s from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.